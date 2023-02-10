NICKMERCS gets viewership bump from Hogwarts Legacy playthrough

NICKMERCS might be known for his battle royale gaming content, but this week, his most popular streams have come while playing a single-player title.

Early access for Hogwarts Legacy began earlier this week, and many creators have partaken in sponsored streams for the new Harry Potter IP. Among them was Mercs, who was excited to take a break from the multiplayer grind to have a little bit of story-driven fun.

While some gaming fans have attempted to boycott the game because of author J.K. Rowlings’ comments about transgender people, many other fans have turned on Twitch to watch Hogwarts Legacy because of the associated Twitch drops.

Good afternoon ☀️



Final Stream before Baby Moon (vacation before baby)🤰🏻



The adventures of Girthen Hungswell continue — Game’s lit, goin’ all night! Sponsored sesh & giveaways later too before we dip! TTS [ON] ☠️ Cya soon gang 🧙‍♂️https://t.co/Etk8WeG3Wa#MFAM | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/d4Pa3TfEXl — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) February 8, 2023

In two streams, Mercs played Hogwarts Legacy for just more than 15 hours, and his time playing the game generated his best average viewership of any game he’s played so far this year.

With 28,887 average viewers, according to Streams Charts, the game has outperformed Call of Duty: Warzone for him. He has an average of 21,721 viewers playing Warzone over a little less than 138 hours of airtime. Nick’s time playing Apex Legends and Fortnite have both resulted in averages of less than 20,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy also helped Nick produce his highest peak viewership so far in 2023. His peak of 46,171 viewers playing the game on Feb. 7 was slightly higher than his Jan. 6 viewership of 45,457 when he was playing Warzone.

Mercs is among the top 10 most-watched streamers playing Hogwarts Legacy so far, and his average viewership playing the title is also in the top 10 on Twitch. He is far behind the top streamer playing the game, though. XQc’s playthrough generated nearly 1.9 million hours watched, averaging more than 85,000.

From a historical perspective, one would expect that Mercs would have a higher average playing another game at some point this year. While nearly 30,000 viewers is impressive, he had better average viewership last year playing Fortnite, which he spent just under 100 hours playing. Mercs also had a higher average in the “sports” category where he’s been known to do NFL Thursday Night Football viewing parties in partnership with the league.