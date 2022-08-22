Crossplay games are becoming the norm as time goes on. However, the console wars are still going strong in the hearts and minds of loyalist gamers. Twitch star Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff is one of them.

NICKMERCS’ allegiance lies with Microsoft’s Xbox series of consoles spanning 20 years, with his favorite being the Xbox 360—primarily because of its platform exclusives. He declared: “360 is the greatest console of all time.”

“It’s not even a conversation, man,” the Twitch star added. “The Xbox 360 is the greatest console of all time. It’s got the Gears of Wars, the Halos, the CoDs. It’s got everything!”

What’s the greatest console of all time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0HRkAqTcmc — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 20, 2022

The Xbox 360 released in 2005 and sold more than 84 million units, the most of any Microsoft console to date. It also fared well against its main rival, the PlayStation 3, which sold 87.5 million units. However, the first-person shooter king has gone back and forth between Xbox and PlayStation consoles several times throughout his life before eventually making his way onto PC.

“I went from PS2 to Xbox to Xbox 360 to PS4 to PC,” he said. “That was my order!” So, he’s played everything under the sun. But the Xbox 360 is his favorite by a long shot.

Screengrab via NICKMERCS on YouTube

Perhaps his long history of playing games on consoles is why he prefers using controllers over a mouse and keyboard. After all, he played Gears of War and Halo professionally using controllers in 2009 and 2010.

He’s also locked horns with Dr Disrespect about it in the past. The two-time thinks aim assist on controllers is too overpowered in Apex Legends and Warzone. NICKMERCS, on the other hand, disagrees.

But while they don’t see eye-to-eye on input devices, they agree PC is the ultimate platform in 2022, at least when it comes to high-level play accompanied with streaming.