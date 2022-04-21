Netflix to release its mobile version of Exploding Kittens next month

Netflix’s next project in gaming involves the explosive popular card game Exploding Kittens and it includes the release of an exclusive mobile version of the game and a new show inspired by it. The game should arrive next month while the series is set to be released next year.

Exploding Kittens is originally a physical card game created by Elan Lee and Shane Small, first released in 2015 as a successful Kickstarter program with more than 220,000 backers and $8.7 million raised. The game is for two to five players and was illustrated by Matthew Inman.

Now, Netflix is prepared to launch Exploding Kittens in around 30 languages and with the same deck-based gameplay, which consists of players drawing cards to avoid the Exploding Kitten. The Netflix version of the game will come with exclusive cards called “Radar” and “Flip Flop,” one to help players locate the Exploding Kitten in the deck and the other to reverse the order of the cards being played. Netflix also shared that “future cards and game mechanics will be themed around the animated series so friends and families can play with their favorite characters and bring the show to life,” according to a report by Variety.

Just like other Netflix games, Exploding Kittens will be totally free of charge for the service’s subscribers, including the future additions of cards and mechanics. That’s different from the older mobile version of the game, where players needed to buy more cards.

Aside from the release of the game next month, Netflix also announced that it’s producing a TV series about the Exploding Kittens. The series will be produced by Mike Judge, from Beavis and Butthead and Silicon Valley, and Greg Daniels, from The Office and Space Force. The show will be written by Inman alongside Shane Kosakowski, from Archer and The Muppets, and will play with the premise of the eternal conflict between hell and heaven with the devil and god finding themselves on Earth in the bodies of domestic cats. The show’s cast for the voice of the cats will include Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (Clickbait), Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill), Ally Maki (Wrecked, Toy Story 4), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows, Better Call Saul), and Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics).

meet the cast of the new Netflix animated comedy series, EXPLODING KITTENS – produced by comedy legends Mike Judge and Greg Daniels pic.twitter.com/UA8nWNAguA — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

Players who are subscribed to Netflix will have the chance to try out the Exploding Kittens game next month but will have to wait a bit longer to see the series that’s set to arrive next year.