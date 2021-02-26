Nadeshot makes deal with Froste to get tattoo for 100,000 retweets, immediately regrets it

Looks like the 100 Thieves founder is getting some new ink.

100T Nadeshot seriously appears to have underestimated the power of gaming Twitter today.

After Nadeshot agreed to a deal with 100 Thieves content creator Froste that he would get a tattoo that says “Sex is temporary, gaming is forever,” if Froste’s tweet could garner 100,000 retweets, the gaming community and others came together to ensure the 100 Thieves founder would be getting that tattoo.

100,000 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 26, 2021

While the figure seemed daunting at first, Froste’s tweet quickly racked up retweets from fans, friends, organizations, and those that just wanted to see the tattoo happen. Some of the most notable users to support Froste include Ninja, TimTheTatman, G2 Esports, and more.

everyone go rt this tweet please ty https://t.co/UkuO2F57dD — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) February 26, 2021

Just over two hours after Froste tweeted ‘Gamers, assemble,’ and attached a screengrab of the challenge, the tweet surpassed 100,000.

After admitting defeat, Nadeshot set forth another challenge: If the tweet reaches 1 million retweets within 24 hours, he will let Froste select where on his body he gets the tattoo—not including his face. While it will be a tough task, the tweet is nearing 130,000 retweets.

1 million retweets in 24 hours and you pick where it goes on my body(face excluded) https://t.co/LYyMQC2COX — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 26, 2021

The initial challenge came about after Nadeshot tweeted a picture of his latest tattoo and said he would keep getting more until his entire arm was filled up with tattoos. Froste’s tattoo idea also stemmed from a viral tweet of his from 2020, which has more than 30,000 retweets and 150,000 likes.

After this incident, maybe Nadeshot will not take the risk he did with Froste.