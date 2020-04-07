Nadeshot gives subscriber shoutout even though he can’t stream VALORANT today

Nadeshot was given some deflating news over the weekend when Riot Games requested that he not stream during the first day of the VALORANT beta today. But he’s still looking to make the most of his connections.

Because of Nadeshot’s unique position as both a content creator and the owner of 100 Thieves, an LCS team, other League of Legends esports team owners took issue with his early access to the game.

As a way to appease other owners, Riot requested that he not stream today, leaving Nadeshot frustrated as a content creator. But he’s not letting that stop him from playing the game.

Queuing up with TimTheTatman, DrLupo, CouRage, and Cloakzy today, the lone influencer not streaming began to joke about living vicariously through his friends’ streams.

So naturally, when a random fan subscribed to Nadeshot’s channel, even though he wasn’t online, he had to give the new sub a shoutout—on everyone else’s channels.

“I’ve just got to give a big shoutout real quick on all of your streams to Sticky Fork who just subbed with Twitch Prime on my offline Twitch channel, thank you,” Nadeshot said. “Oh, I forgot to mute my mic.”

The crew then began to joke about how Nadeshot might end up spending the entire day pretending that he’s streaming for an audience, even though he’s only allowed to record his play for later content use.

“He’s just going to be reading my chat,” TimTheTatman said. “Like, ‘yo what’s up guys.’”