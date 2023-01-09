MrBeast wants to give away billions of dollars on YouTube—and he already has a plan to make it happen

Jimmy loves to drop cash on fans and friends like it's going out of style.

YouTube superstar MrBeast has grown his channel to over 127 million subscribers by posting sensational videos and giving away a lot of money—and it appears he’s only just beginning.

Through his YouTube endeavors, MrBeast has created new money-making ventures like Beast Burger and Feastables candy bars. In a recent tweet, the content creator said that he plans to use both of them to really up the ante in how much cash he gives away.

I want to build Feastables, Beast Burger, etc. and eventually be able to sell parts of them for billions of dollars so I can give away billions in future videos 🥰. These next few years will be an interesting experiment haha — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 9, 2023

“I want to build Feastables, Beast Burger, etc. and eventually be able to sell parts of them for billions of dollars so I can give away billions in future videos,” MrBeast said. “These next few years will be an interesting experiment haha.”

You read that correctly. Not millions, but billions. It’s obviously a lofty goal to try and sell his ghost kitchen burger chain and candy bar company for billions, but when it comes to MrBeast’s powerful growth and social media prowess, anything is possible.

MrBeast has often said that the money he earns from YouTube is put directly back into the creation of new videos, and a lot of the money he gives away comes from sponsorships. And with every video garnering millions of views, it’s easy to see how he’s become so successful.

If you haven’t already subscribed to his YouTube channel, you may want to do so, because it seems like you’ll have a solid chance of potentially winning some dough in the future if all goes according to MrBeast’s plans.