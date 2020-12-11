More Shadowlands hotfixes: Blizzard nerfs Castle Nathria again, adjusts classes and covenants

The devs have their eyes on Lady Inerva Darkvein this time.

Blizzard Entertainment is determined to get Castle Nathria right.

The World of Warcraft developers shipped yet another set of hotfixes last night, leading up to the Mythic release of the raid next week.

The first raid of the Shadowlands expansion has proved to be far more difficult than predicted and has received multiple changes in the last few days. Blizzard nerfed Castle Nathria on Dec. 9 after guilds struggled to down the two final bosses on Heroic difficulty.

Complexity Limit, Echo, Unwealthy Homeless Men, Defenestrate, and Honestly finally downed all 10 of the raid’s bosses on Dec. 10, but many guilds, including Method, Pieces, and Memento, have yet to defeat Sire Denathrius.

Blizzard isn’t nerfing Castle Nathria’s final boss in WoW’s latest update, but the developers are hotfixing Lady Inerva Darkvein and Council of Blood, as well as the Death Knight, Druid, Priest, and Rogue classes, and the Kyrian, Night Fae, and Venthyr Covenants.

Some of these hotfixes listed below will take effect the moment they were implemented, while others will require a scheduled realm restart.

Classes

Death Knight

Unholy

Fixed an issue where Withering Ground (Night Fae Conduit) would not grant bonus damage with Defile (Talent)

Druid

General

Oath of the Elder Druid (Legendary Effect) will no longer incorrectly activate from shifting into Mount Form during combat

Restoration

Vision of Unending Growth (Legendary Effect) will no longer consume Soul of the Forest (Talent)

Priest

General

Fixed an issue where the Item Level 200 Haunting Apparitions (Conduit) had an incorrect scaling value and was less powerful than the lower item level versions

Shadow

Psychic Link (Talent) will no longer replicate increased damage taken bonuses from the target.

Covenants

Fixed an issue preventing players from completing the Conduit tutorial quests for their covenant if conduits were added to the Forge of Bonds before accepting the quest

Kyrian

Fixed an issue where Mikanikos could not be infused with anima for the quest “Partner for Eternity”

Path of Ascension

Increased the reflect damage from Spiritforged Aegis

Fixed an issue where Myn’ir would not attack her target when they were hiding behind a pillar. She now understands how to play the game of hide and seek

Fixed an issue where enemy debuffs would be removed when switching between Mikanikos and Bron

Night Fae

Corrected the research time of the third tier of the Night Fae Anima Conductor to be consistent with the other covenants

Venthyr

Fixed an issue that caused the automatic guest list refresh that occurs after the Ember Court scenario to incorrectly consume a Blank Invitation

Creatures and NPCs

Azgar no longer evades while casting Torrent of Ash

Mayhem the slime kitten has taken his name less seriously and will now appear for all players to pet, regardless of what phase they are in

Taerlina has restocked her Inscription supplies and now sells Rune Etched Vials and Aerated Water

The icon for the Unguarded Gorm Eggs event will no longer display on the minimap if the event is not active

Dungeons and raids

Castle Nathria

Lady Inerva Darkvein

Lady Inerva Darkvein’s health reduced by 10 percent on Normal and Heroic difficulties

Harnessed Specter’s health reduced by 10 percent on Normal and Heroic difficulties

Council of Blood

All council members will now stay within the dance hall and allow for the encounter to be reset

De Other Side

Resolved an issue where scale increasing auras, such as the Prideful Affix on Mythic Keystone difficulty, could prevent some larger player models from passing through doorways within the gnome wing

Necrotic Wake

Kyrian Stitchwerk will now attack the closest player when its main target is out of range. Additionally, Tenderize now stacks to four (was six) and Mutilate damage reduced by eight percent

Quests

“The Final Pieces” now automatically progresses if the quest items are in the player’s bank or obtained from a Guild Bank

Twigin should now return to give players a ride back to the necropolis in case you leave during the quest “This Way Out”

The Maw: Eye of the Jailer

“Feed Your Soul,” “Guaranteed Delivery,” “Stalking the Warrens” “Power of the Colossus,” “Forces of Perdition,” and “Words of Warding” are no longer classified as group quests

Fixed an issue that prevented completion of “Stalking the Warrens” after successfully completing a Hunt in the Maw

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Fixed a few locations where it was possible to get trapped behind the exit portal on a certain floors, preventing the player from continuing to progress through the tower.

Anima powers

Rogue

Pouch of Soul-Ash reduces the remaining cooldown of Vanish by 10 seconds (was five seconds) after defeating an enemy

Slippery Wraithcoil reduces the cooldown of Shadowstep/Grappling Hook by six seconds (was five seconds). This anima power can be selected a maximum of three times (was five)

Unceasing Chain Link causes Finishing Moves to increase the damage of your next combo point generator by 150 percent (was 100 percent). This anima power can be selected a maximum of three times (was five)

Rupturing Spike causes Shadowstrike/Ambush to apply a five combo point Rupture (was one). This anima power can be selected a maximum of one time (was five)

Vial of Unseen Poison can now be selected a maximum of three times (was one)

Silent Footpads now heals you for 15 percent of your maximum health when entering Stealth (was five percent) and leaving Stealth now increases your damage by 10 percent (was five percent) for five seconds (was three seconds). This anima power can be selected a maximum of two times (was three)

Resolved an issue that prevented Red Ink from increasing the damage of all bleed and poison effects

World Quests