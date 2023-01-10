MoonMoon delivers most based take on xQc-Adept drama

Variety Twitch streamer MoonMoon has been around the proverbial block enough times to know what’s important when it comes to interpersonal drama between creators on the platform. So when a viewer recently came into his chat telling him about the latest between xQc and Adept, he had the perfect response—laughter.

Reading out loud about the potential that Adept could be “claiming common law marriage” as a means to take money from xQc, MoonMoon began laughing uncontrollably, but not at the notion that a fellow creator could lose money. Instead, he was laughing at the notion that people are even paying attention.

“Who fucking cares?” he said.

As he regained his composure after 10 straight seconds of laughing, MoonMoon completed his full analysis of the situation with one singular word: “insanity.” Again, he wasn’t necessarily saying that about the drama itself. He was mostly shaking his head at those who continue to find entertainment in it.

Adept and xQc, who had been in a relationship for a few years, went through a messy breakup that unfolded last fall and included a lot of viral Twitch clips. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Adept reportedly showed up at xQc’s house and mentioned that he was violating some sort of court order. Fans then went digging through the internet and found what they believed to be legal documents that confirmed the two had been married.

The following day, xQc attempted to debunk those conspiracy theories by saying that he was “never married” and that he is “not married.”