MMO streamer fired from teaching job after ex-guild members allegedly contacted his work.

Blue Squadron, a creator well-known for streaming Black Desert Online, was fired from his teaching job because his ex-guildmates allegedly sent videos of his stream that showed him cursing and using inappropriate language to the school he worked for.

Gaming is a funny thing. Sometimes, we laugh, love, and have a wonderful time as we traverse mystical lands, defeat monsters, or grow farms. But some games, like Black Desert Online, can fry your sanity. Don’t get me wrong, BDO is fun, but it can be frustrating and infuriating, and expletives may roll, even if we don’t want them to.

Sadly, this was allegedly used against Blue Squadron by his ex-guildmates, who sent videos of him using inappropriate language to his employers, which led him to be let go.

What makes this situation so heartbreaking is he was not only hurt by this and ended up leaving the guild—undoubtedly for the best—and he lost a job he clearly loved, but his dad was a department chair at the school. While talking about the incident, he mentioned he didn’t care about himself; he just didn’t want things to reflect poorly on his father.

This situation raises an interesting point: should teachers be held accountable for their actions and words outside their school and teaching hours? If a teacher is seen drinking alcohol by a student, should they also be dismissed?

Unfortunately, schools have the right to let go of staff members if they believe a person’s actions reflect poorly on the academy. But, given how many teaching professionals have some form of social media or media-facing side hustle or business, many people believe there should be some law that protects them, too.

Blue Squadron replied to the Reddit thread in question, stating he still loved the school he had worked at and that his streams were labeled 18-plus. Because not everything in gaming is G-rated, it’s impossible to censor everything, he added.

So, while this situation brings up an interesting topic, and the streamer is sad his teaching career has ended, he is looking to the future and embracing his life as a creator.

