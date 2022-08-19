‘I’m done going on there’: Mizkif is taking a step back from social media over mental health concerns

Twitch star Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo has decided to step back from social media after taking stock of the toll it was taking on his mental health, and he claims the biggest culprit at the moment is Twitter.

One of the most significant downsides of being a popular Twitch and YouTube star is having to deal with commentary and discussion about you and the things you do and say on social media. Social media use is linked to higher rates of mental health issues. And that rate increases tenfold when thousands of people are talking about you regularly.

So, it’s not uncommon for streamers to step back from social media use. QTCinderella did it following backlash over The Streamer Awards 2022.

And now Mizkif is planning to do the same, he revealed this week.

Screengrab via Mizkif on YouTube

“You know what also makes my brain work so much better mentally? I’ve stopped going on so much social media,” he said. This includes all of them. But the main one he was referring to was Twitter. The star streamer said he’d done spending hours sifting through comments on Twitter every day because “none of it matters.”

And he added he “couldn’t care less” about the things people say either.

It’s a sentiment other streamers share. But Mizkif went further and described it as the biggest waste of time. “I’m done going on there,” he said, confirming his stance.

Mizkif has been open about his mental health struggles before. He says a lot of it has to do with the pressures of being a streamer, and at one point, he even considered quitting Twitch altogether.

Fortunately, it hasn’t come to that. And, if stepping back from social media alleviates some of that pressure, it will help him keep on top of things and improve his well-being.