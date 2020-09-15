Mizkif shares message to viewer telling him to “learn the game” when playing Among Us

Among Us has recently seen an impressive spike in viewership since its 2018 release. With this many of the platforms, the largest streamers have begun competing against each other within the game with a variety of skill levels and commitment to learning the game.

Some streamers have been taking the game incredibly seriously while others have been playing the game more casually for some fun with friends. One of these streamers Mizkif has hit back at criticism from his chat regarding his skill in the game.

After a member of his chat told him he needs to learn the game Mizkif responded stating that this may not be the channel for him. “So you’re telling me that I have to be sweaty nonstop, people need to complain constantly because I just want to enjoy myself?” Asked Mizkif. “You’re telling me I need to master this game in order to enjoy myself? I can’t just have fun with friends and chill out?”

Mizkif continued questioning what is wrong with the viewers who continue to tell the streamer he needs to improve at the game. “What is wrong with these viewers where I can not literally just sit here and play two or three games with Lacari. I don’t get it, go watch some sweaty streamers play this don’t watch me get out of here. It’s so obnoxious, if that’s what you need, you need someone screaming and yelling then you’re at the wrong place.”

Since this Mizkif has said he will no longer be playing the game on stream stating that the harassment from viewers has driven him to stay away from the game in future. “That sucked seeing my chat do that, and what sucked even more was seeing the people come into the chat pretty much telling me im useless because i didn’t do a task, or i didn’t something wrong, or i didn’t go the right way. So those are two reasons why i’ll never touch that game again.”

Among Us has provided some recent intense arguments between players as well as causing many streamers to leave games due to different players taking the game more or less seriously than others. Despite this, the game continues to remain a choice for many of the biggest streamers on the platform.