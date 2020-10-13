Mizkif explains the evolution of Twitch

Twitch has been around since 2011 and has provided a place for users to Livestream content and grow communities ever since. During a recent stream, popular Twitch personality Mizkif shared his thoughts on how Twitch has evolved since its beginning.

While reacting to a YouTube video, Mizkif proceeded to break down the communities that have utilized Twitch. He began noting that every community on the site has recently had an influx of new viewers who are not familiar with Twitch culture.

“Every community nowadays has an influx of new viewers that don’t know the memes, don’t know the old shit, don’t understand and it’s almost like they’re not on the hive mind,” Mizkif said. “I feel like when Twitch chat all gets it’s it is more fun, whereas when they all come from different communities it’s not as interesting.”

The streamer then proceeded to open Paint where he would create a diagram to back up his statements. In this diagram, Mizkif outlines the initial community on Twitch consisting of gamers who played titles such as World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and League of Legends. The streamer explains that the initial community is where a lot of the memes and trolls stem from, however, now the platform caters to a much wider audience not specifically watching for the gaming.

“Twitch has just become more accessible. Back then in order to watch Twitch what did you need? You usually needed a decent PC and honestly who had that? More the people that were super serious into gaming.” Mizkif said.

The growth of Twitch has seen it expand onto an array of different platforms since its release and is currently available on most mobile and console systems.