Microsoft and Twitch partner for indie Xbox showcase on March 26

More than 100 indie games will be shown in some form in the community-driven broadcast.

Microsoft is keeping the pressure on with its gaming content, confirming a new [email protected] indie showcase for March 26 that will run as a collaboration with Twitch.

[email protected] is the Independent and Digital games publishing program for the Xbox ecosystem, and this showcase will be used to highlight more than 100 games from indie devs all over the world.

DrinkBox Studios, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, Dear Villagers, and several other developers and publishers will be announcing new games during the event. There will also be new trailer and gameplay debuts for more than 25 games, including Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One, and maybe even S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

Microsoft will also be using this event as a chance to highlight the indie offerings already available on Xbox Game Pass, along with revealing new titles hitting the subscription service.

The entire event will be streamed live on the Twitch Gaming and official Xbox Twitch channels starting at 11am CT on March 26. It will be hosted by “community-favorite” Twitch streamers and feature interviews with developers, Q&A segments, and giveaways.