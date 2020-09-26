MC Championship 10: Live scores, standings, and results

The 10th iteration of the MC Championship ran by Noxcrew is not only underway but is pitting viewers against some of the biggest content creators to ever mine a block.
Along with the usual roster shuffling between teams, eight teams of streamers and YouTubers now have to contend with two viewer teams who were selected by Noxcrew to compete in the event. Three-time MC Champion HBomb94 is commentating the event instead of competing this time too.
To help you keep track of the chaos, here are the current scores and standings for MC Championship 10.
Overall rankings
Game 1: TBD
Winners: TBD
Runner-up: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Winners: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Winners: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Winner: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
Game 5: TBD
Winners: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
Game 6: TBD
Winners: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
Game 7: TBD
Winners: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
Game 8: Sands of Time
Winners: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
Final Game: Dodgebolt
Winners: TBD
Runner-Up: TBD
As for who is apart of said teams, you can find a list of all those taking part below:
Team Red Rabbits
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- SolidarityGaming
- CptPuffy
Team Orange Ocelots
- PetezAhhutt
- SmallishBeans
- FalseSymmetry
- CubFan
Team Yellow Yaks
- Krinios
- Tapl
- King_Burren
- MichaelMcchill
Team Lime Llamas
- Technoblade
- Ph1lza
- Nikachu
- The_Eret
Team Green Guardians
- Quig
- DangThatsaLongName
- Shubble
- LdShadowLady
Team Sapphire Simmers
- Vixella
- KryticZeuz
- Drgluon
- James Turner
Team Cyan Creepers
- Sapnap
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Stylvee
Team Aqua Axolotls
- TommyInnit
- Tubbo
- WilburSoot
- Pokimane
Team Pink Parrots (viewer team)
- roguskii
- PEARLBYTEZ
- asnazum
- iicbunnyx
Team Purple Pandas (viewer team)
- Kont2z
- VapeK1t
- itsoriah
- yeetdaisie