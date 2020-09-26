MC Championship 10: Live scores, standings, and results

The 10th iteration of the MC Championship ran by Noxcrew is not only underway but is pitting viewers against some of the biggest content creators to ever mine a block.

Along with the usual roster shuffling between teams, eight teams of streamers and YouTubers now have to contend with two viewer teams who were selected by Noxcrew to compete in the event. Three-time MC Champion HBomb94 is commentating the event instead of competing this time too.

To help you keep track of the chaos, here are the current scores and standings for MC Championship 10.

Overall rankings

Game 1: TBD

Winners: TBD

Runner-up: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Winners: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Winners: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Winner: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

Game 5: TBD

Winners: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

Game 6: TBD

Winners: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

Game 7: TBD

Winners: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

Game 8: Sands of Time

Winners: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

Final Game: Dodgebolt

Winners: TBD

Runner-Up: TBD

As for who is apart of said teams, you can find a list of all those taking part below:

Team Red Rabbits

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

SolidarityGaming

CptPuffy

Team Orange Ocelots

PetezAhhutt

SmallishBeans

FalseSymmetry

CubFan

Team Yellow Yaks

Krinios

Tapl

King_Burren

MichaelMcchill

Team Lime Llamas

Technoblade

Ph1lza

Nikachu

The_Eret

Team Green Guardians

Quig

DangThatsaLongName

Shubble

LdShadowLady

Team Sapphire Simmers

Vixella

KryticZeuz

Drgluon

James Turner

Team Cyan Creepers

Sapnap

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Stylvee

Team Aqua Axolotls

TommyInnit

Tubbo

WilburSoot

Pokimane

Team Pink Parrots (viewer team)

roguskii

PEARLBYTEZ

asnazum

iicbunnyx

Team Purple Pandas (viewer team)