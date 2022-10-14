Ludwig posts whopping payout total after reimbursing victims of Sliker

When Twitch streamer Sliker opened up about his self-described gambling addiction that he claimed led him to scam numerous other creators and viewers, a few influencers took action to help the victims involved.

Ludwig and xQc are a part of the most popular content creators in the history of Twitch, and following the news of Sliker’s scams, they promised they would help to repay those affected by Sliker.

Nearly a month later, Ludwig today posted an image confirming payments of nearly $250,000 that included 72 recipients he and xQc helped to get money back to. In total, the image Ludwig posted showed that victims received $242,956.

we successfully paid back the victims scammed by sliker



he stole close to $250,000



now it's time to do your job @twitch and ban him pic.twitter.com/cw3NlY39gP — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 14, 2022

Posting on Twitter, Ludwig claimed that he and his team “successfully paid back the victims scammed by Sliker.” It’s unclear if Ludwig paid back every victim of Sliker, but based on his tweet, he seems to believe he did or at least tried to.

Ludwig finished his statement by directly mentioning Twitch telling the platform it is “time to do your job … and ban him.”

Along with xQc’s help, Ludwig had assistance from his friend and manager Slime in facilitating payments and One True King’s (OTK) project manager Wojito in verifying the victims.

The initial accusations against Sliker began in the middle of September, and many creators responded by calling for the platform to ban gambling streams and Sliker himself. While Sliker lost his partner status and subscription button, he wasn’t immediately banned.