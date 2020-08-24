Ludwig gets hacked while playing Fall Guys

The streamer was sent flying into the air unable to assist his team.

Since its release Fall Guys has had its share of issues involving cheating in the game.

During his stream earlier today the popular Twitch Streamer Ludwig fell victim to a hacker that sent his Fall Guy flying into the sky indefinitely.

In a clip taken from the stream during the egg scramble mini-game. You can hear Ludwig inform the rest of his team that there is a hacker on the blue team and instructing them to take eggs from yellow to have a better chance at qualifying.

Shortly after this, Ludwig’s character is sent flying into the sky until he can no longer see the map below. Ludwig, understandably shocked informs his team that he doesn’t know what has happened and expects that the team will lose, which they ultimately did.

Coming with its massive popularity, cheaters seem to be one of the biggest issues the game has faced since its launch, however, it also appears to be something the team behind the game has been focussing on repairing going forward.

Shortly after the release of the game, Fall Guys implemented a system to report cheaters to the team individually through their discord server. On August 12, the team shared that this would no longer be necessary, as they had been tuning their detection criteria and noticed a large drop in cheaters within the game.

A huge thank you to everyone who has been playing the game fairly, you're all awesome, and we love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lPZJVBjzIm — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

With Fall Guys’ first competitive event approaching soon, reducing the amount of cheating within the game and enforcing consequences to players who are caught would seem to be a top priority.