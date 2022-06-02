‘This is embarrassing’: Ludwig reflects on his coverage, viewership for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

In a recently released Mogul Mail video, popular YouTube streamer Ludwig discussed streamers’ coverage of the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, and he also responded to viewer criticism over using the trial for content.

On a June 2 edition of his long-running video series, Ludwig addressed a comment from a viewer that said Ludwig made “a spectacle out of the trial.” The YouTuber agreed that he did use the trial for content and shared his viewership breakdown, showing that his most-viewed streams aligned with his coverage of the trial. This fact was emphasized by the 87,000 concurrent viewers that tuned in to Ludwig’s channel to hear the trial’s verdict, which is now his most-viewed stream ever on YouTube.

“This is sad to look at. This is embarrassing,” Ludwig said. “I have put work and effort and passion into projects like Mogul Money, the poker event, and whatever else, and they were dwarfed by me being a vehicle in which people consumed a court case.”

Ludwig did defend his coverage of the trial by saying that he did not believe he added viewers to the trial and instead was only a platform for people who would have otherwise still watched the case. While not streaming the trial daily or as closely as some of his fellow streaming cohorts, Ludwig ruminated on the growth his channel saw from the trial.

“Maybe it was wrong for me to cover it at all. And selfishly, I did grow from this, and maybe that is a bad thing,” Ludwig said.

Though the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial has finally ended after six weeks, the discourse around the trial and its coverage is still a hot topic across Twitch and YouTube.