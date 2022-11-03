‘Let me tell you about all these b*****s—they want me’: QTCinderella explains why she declined multiple offers before signing with Misfits

QTCinderella has become the latest livestreaming content creator to join Misfits Gaming, entering the org after it announced its intentions to invest $20 million into content creation and esports.

Misfits Gaming has significantly built out its content creation division over the past year. Ranging from Minecraft stars to Chess grandmasters, Misfits has sought out personalities from every corner of the influencer space. Only recently leaving TSM, QTCinderella is the latest Twitch creator to find a new home in the organization.

Im a freakin Minecrafter now https://t.co/DaTd32guGN — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) November 3, 2022

The host of The Streamer Awards, Shit Camp, and countless other streamer collaborative events, QTCinderella has become known as Twitch’s premier event planners. On stream, the Twitch streamer explained why she ultimately chose Misfits as her next destination.

“Let me tell you about all these bitches—they want me. I had a lot of options,” QTCinderella said. “I was not going to go with Misfits, but then I had a conversation with Misfits. I genuinely believe that they are the only org that is willing to support the kind of content that I want to make.”

QTCinderella said that although OTK and 100 Thieves were possible destinations for her, but she ultimately did not opt to join either. The Twitch streamer expressed that she felt like she would be unable “to make change within those organizations” and that they “had their hands full” at the moment.

The former TSM creator also said that her old organization did offer to re-sign her as a content creator. QTCinderella explained that she created a content plan for the organization that would see the company sign five other content creators onto the platform to spearhead the content strategy. This plan allegedly did not come to fruition due to an unnamed member of higher management casting doubt over its validity.

Compared to TSM, QTCinderella claims that Misfits immediately granted her content ideas and input without question. Seemingly granting its creators more funding, agency, and input than ever before, only time will tell what the newly minted Misfits creators will do with their new platform and resources.