Karl Jacobs and AustinShow join Misfits as org looks to create more original content and IP

Misfits Gaming Group made a splash today with the announcement of a new owner and creative director, as well as a new content creator and executive producer. Those positions will be filled by two very well-known names: Karl Jacobs and AustinShow.

Jacobs enters the role of owner and creative director on the back of his content creation experience with MrBeast, Minecraft and the ever-popular Dream SMP, and his own podcast Banter, which he co-hosts with Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound. AustinShow will join as a content creator and executive producer after a long stint with 100 Thieves as a content creator and the creation of numerous successful talk and game shows on Twitch.

Misfits’ announcement indicates that both Jacobs and AustinShow will create new content across the board for Misfits, and the org mentioned in a press release that this content will be “jointly-owned IP for distribution across a variety of channels.” As such, it seems that Misfits will be seeking to ramp up its content production as an entire organization, and not just for individual content creators.

One program that will feature heavily in the early days of Jacobs and AustinShow’s respective Misfits careers is already known: the return of Name Your Price, the game show hosted by AustinShow that formerly aired on the re-launched (and re-shuttered) G4TV. AustinShow originally gained traction on Twitch through creating stream game shows like Love or Host, so it makes sense that Misfits wants to enable him to continue to make Name Your Price in addition to creating more new game and talk shows for the organization.

Both Jacobs and AustinShow cited Misfits “empowering” them in their new roles with the org, and Jacobs specifically credited CEO Ben Spoont’s vision for the creator-led direction of the company.

“Ben’s given me the freedom to both act as Misfits’ creative director, allowing me to help shape the voice and content strategy, and as a content creator, allowing me to bring my most ambitious ideas to life with awesome collaborations and beautiful production,” Jacobs said.

The two will join a Misfits roster that includes a growing number of content creators such as Streamer Awards mastermind QTCinderella and chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, among a slew of others across various games and content avenues. With this infrastructure behind them and an entire organization of creators to work with, the pair have the ability and star power to turn Misfits into a content powerhouse.