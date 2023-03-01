Justaminx’s Twitch status uncertain amid confusing ban scare

Irish Twitch streamer Justaminx has been perplexed for the past 24 hours. After receiving an email warning her about an incoming ban on her Twitch channel, the creator still has not been disciplined by the platform, leading to a bizarre string of posts on social media.

The 26-year-old told viewers on stream yesterday that she believed Twitch was preparing to dish out a seven-day suspension on her account for breaking the platform’s Community Guidelines pertaining to safety.

oh wait im not banned yet — minx (@MinxMore) February 28, 2023

Since then, she has posted on her alternate Twitter account multiple times, expressing confusion at the notion that she had not yet been banned. She later posted a screengrab of what appears to be an email detailing that she had been reported on Twitch for being “incapacitated on stream.”

maybe the did forget… i was sent this 24 hours ago



please lord 🙏 — minx (@MinxMore) March 1, 2023

According to Twitch’s guidelines on “self-destructive behavior,” creators are not allowed to show or promote “dangerous consumption of alcohol or other substances that lead to being incapacitated.”

The screengrab noted that her actions “will result in a 7 day suspension,” but there is no information regarding when that ban will begin. The potentially bannable behavior in question could be an incident that happened four days ago when the creator was drinking liquor on stream and became intoxicated to the point where she was slurring and even dropped the bottle she was drinking from.

Minx has been suspended on the platform two times before dating back to 2020. Both bans were seven days long, with the most recent coming just about a year ago on Feb. 7, 2022.