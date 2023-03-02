Justaminx finally banned on Twitch after being warned days ago

The whirlwind has finally come to what seems to be a conclusion. Irish streamer Justaminx has been banned on Twitch after a confusing series of events over the past few days.

Talking to viewers on her stream a couple of days ago, she informed them that she received an email saying that she had a seven-day suspension incoming. But the next day, she did not receive the punishment.

Posting on social media Minx added a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from someone at Twitch telling her that she had been reported and would likely be banned for getting dangerously intoxicated on stream.

The specific email mentioned “selfharm” and being “incapacitated.” The only mention of the word “incapacitated” in Twitch’s Community Guidelines is in reference to the “dangerous consumption of alcohol or other substances that lead to being incapacitated.”

This leads most to believe that the suspension is in relation to a stream five days ago in which Minx drank enough liquor to the point that she was slurring her words and even dropped the bottle of liquor from which she was drinking.

Assuming this suspension is the one that she was perplexed about yesterday, the ban will likely last seven days, and fans will be able to expect her on stream around this time next week unless she appeals the ban.

This is the third time that Justaminx has been banned on Twitch. The previous two bans were for seven days as well, with her most recent suspension being just over a year ago in February 2022.