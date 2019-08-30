Jokerd sees massive growth on Twitch while leading WoW Classic’s race to level 60

Hardcore WoW players are dedicated to become the first in the world to reach level 60 as soon as possible, but nobody is being as effective as streamer Jokerd. He’s currently three levels ahead of the second player in the race and is likely reaching 60 today. Along with the glory of Jokerd will have for becoming the first to achieve this, he is seeing a massive growth in viewership on his Twitch channel.

At the time of writing, he’s starting to grind from level 59 to 60 with 77,000 people watching him. Before the release of WoW Classic and Jokerd’s progress in the race, he used to stream WoW for 200 people, at most. He’s got over 22,000 followers during his current 15-hour stream, which represents half of his current following on Twitch, according to statistics website SullyGnome.

JokerdTV – Twitch Level 54+] FINAL PUSH TO 60 – WoW Classic Mage Leveling – Mograine EU – !leaderboard !played

He’s also the most-watched WoW streamer on Twitch today, Aug. 30, with more viewers than big names of the community like Asmongold and team Method.

Viewers are likely eager to see Jokerd reaching level 60 with his mage. He’s been leveling solo farming mobs for a long time, and he’s not teaming up with friends to complete his quest to the level cap.

Jokerd’s progress has been so impressive that some people accused him of account sharing. He allegedly confessed that he was sharing his account with his brother, though his fans say this is a running joke in his chat since it’s hard to accept someone is leveling as fast as he is. There’s no proof that Jokerd ever shared his account since he joined the Classic race to level 60.

If Jokerd keeps up the pace, he’ll surely reach level 60 this afternoon and become the first Western player in the world to do so in Classic. So far, there have been no reports on the progress of players in Eastern servers, so it’s unclear if Jokerd can also become the first player in the world to reach level 60.