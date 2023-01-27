Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent pulled out of their fight over a year ago

North American internet personality turned professional fighter Jake Paul will step into the boxing ring again on February 26, 2023. The 26-year-old will face the professional British boxer Tommy Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In December 2021, Fury had to cancel his boxing fight against Jake Paul because of a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. The two are now ready to settle the score. The fight against Tommy Fury will be Paul’s seventh professional boxing fight. He started participating in them in 2020 and is currently undefeated, having defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his first fight in January 2020, former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020, and professional MMA fighters Ben Askren (April 2021), Tyron Woodley (August 2021 and December 2021), and Anderson Silva (October 2022).

His opponent, Tommy Fury, is a professional boxer, the son of former professional boxer John Fury, and the brother of two-time heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury. Tommy Fury has won all eight professional fights of his career and also took time off the ring in 2019 to star in the fifth series of the dating reality TV show Love Island.

“Tommy has no excuses now,” Paul said. “Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration [is] no issue. Tyson promises he and Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. I’m coming to London to look at all three Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise.”

The fight versus Tommy Fury will be the first time Paul will leave the US to do a professional boxing fight. He flew to England in 2018 to face Deji Olatunji, but it was an amateur fight. Paul is enjoying a successful career in boxing thus far, as he is the third highest-earning boxer between 2021 and 2022, placing only behind Canelo Alvarez and Tyson Fury.