Ironmouse said she received a wave of hate comments after Quin69 VTuber rant

During a March 15 stream, VTuber Ironmouse shared she had been receiving an influx of hateful comments after “someone” went on a rant about VTubers. While the Virtual YouTuber didn’t explicitly say the name of the person in question, she’s most likely referring to Quin69, who recently had a Twitch clip go viral where the streamer discussed why he dislikes the avatar-based streaming trend.

In a Twitch clip titled “Quincel strikes agane,” which has garnered over 100,000 views, Quin69 commented on the appearance and voices many VTubers use. The streamer also criticizes VTubers for creating parasocial relationships with their viewers.

“They don’t even have to do anything to look good, they just have to pretend to be 13 and put on some fake cringe voice and just create parasocial relationships with desperate fucking weebs, who can’t get a fucking girlfriend in real life cause they’re fucking pathetic,” the New Zealand-based streamer said.

Popular MMO streamer Asmongold chimed in on the situation as well, seeming to agree with some of what Quin69 had to say. The Twitch star explained that he’s “not comfortable” with VTubers that pretend to be younger than they actually are, and he thinks VTubing and gaming, in general, would be better if things like this “did not exist.”

The Twitch clip from Quin69’s March 12 stream quickly reached the front page of the LivestreamFail subreddit, one of the top subreddits dedicated to popular Twitch clips. Since then, Ironmouse says she’s received more hateful comments in her stream than usual.

“I think somebody like ranted about VTubers on stream and said a lot of negative stuff. So now, because of that, we’re getting a lot of like influx of people being mean in my chat,” Ironmouse said.

In a stream today, Quin69 gave his response to the drama while using a VTuber avatar of his own. The 31-year-old says the reason that VTubers received an influx of hate following his clip wasn’t due to his viewer base brigading them, but because the clip made its way onto the LivestreamFail subreddit. He also explains that his rant in the clip wasn’t meant to be taken seriously and that any fans of his would’ve recognized that.

While Quin69 maintains that it wasn’t his viewers sending hate to Ironmouse, the trend of hate raids on Twitch is seemingly on an upward trend. Last week, a wave of attacks on LGBTQIA+ streamers took place on the Amazon-owned platform.