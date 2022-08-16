‘I’ll show you where this belongs’: Knut tosses Tyler1’s pre-workout in the garbage can

Prior to Camp Knut’s latest stream, Twitch streamer and Norwegian strongman Knut Spildrejorde threw out popular Twitch star and fellow bodybuilder Tyler1’s popular pre-workout supplement, Bloodrush, deeming it “trash.”

Camp Knut is a month-long fitness and workout event spearheaded by coaches Knut, Wake Wilder, and the most recent addition of Hafþór Björnsson, also known as The Mountain from Game of Thrones. Twenty-three days into Camp Knut, many OTK participants have already been pushed to their physical breaking point, but during a livestream today, Knut waged psychological warfare on Erobb221, the brother of Tyler1.

Barging into the gym, Knut held a tub of Tyler1’s pre-workout supplement Bloodrush. The Norweigan bodybuilder approached Erobb, showing him the tub he had found somewhere in the gym.

“Erobb, what is this bullshit I found over here? Is this trash,” Knut asked with Bloodrush in hand. Though Erobb protested the alleged slander of his brother’s product, Knut was quick to show chat where he believed the pre-work belonged.

“Come on, I’ll show you where this belongs. Chat, this is where it goes,” Knut said before tossing the tub of Bloodrush climatically into the garbage can. The pre-workout did not ultimately go to waste, however, as Erobb soon after reclaimed the tub and dusted it off.

Knut’s condemnation of the pre-workout, though seemingly joking on-stream, spawned discussion over the supplement’s quality. Many commenters on the clip’s initial Reddit post either agreed with Knut’s sentiment or argued that the product was standard, though others simply found the humor that even Tyler1’s brother had to pay for his supplements.

Whether or not Tyler1’s Bloodrush is up to snuff is certainly hotly contested, but it is clear now that it will not be welcomed at Camp Knut.