‘If you built this computer yourself, you could save $600’: Kristofer Yee rails against OTK’s StarForge PCs

Twitch streamer and custom PC builder Kristofer Yee had some harsh criticism for StarForge’s recently released pre-built PC line, a brand made in collaboration between streaming collective OTK and content creator MoistCr1tikal.

Yee is one of the most popular PC builders on YouTube, breaking down hardware news and frequently building PC rigs from scrap on stream. The Twitch streamer has even gone as far to make PCs in increasingly absurd environments, most notably creating while doing a hot tub stream at the same time.

While reviewing StarForge’s Horizon Creator Edition PC, the most expensive PC available from the newly formed company, Yee offered his audience a warning before deciding to purchase the pre-build. Despite the PC’s name implying it could be used for things like streaming and creating videos, Yee stated that StarForge’s Creator PC’s processor is not suitable for prospective content creators.

“A literal Creator Edition PC for nearly $3,500 and you’re using a processor that is bad for content creation,” Yee said incredulously. “You’re telling me that if I’m paying $3,500, you can’t spend $20 extra to get me just the 12900K model so that I can have a content creation PC that’s good for content creation?”

Yee went on to emphasize that a miniscule upgrade to the system’s processor would significantly better the PC’s ability to facilitate content creators. Condemning the price point further, Yee stated that “if you built this computer yourself, you could save $600.”

Though only recently launched, StarForge has already undergone significant hardships as a company. Only days after its opening, prospective customers heavily criticized the company’s price points, demanding upgrades for the PCs steep costs. While the company has already adjusted prices for the Horizon PC, critics have continued to rail against the company.