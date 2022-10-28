‘I don’t give a f**k’: Streamer under fire after boarding flight with COVID

Taking up over 90 percent of his total stream time, Whippy is most known for his Grand Theft Auto V roleplay streams, where the Twitch star plays a myriad of fictional characters for his viewer’s entertainment. But recently, the 23-year-old has gotten into hot water after fans questioned him about flying back home after receiving a positive COVID test, and his response didn’t ease any tension.

Whippy saw a massive rise to Twitch stardom back in 2021 after interacting with top streamer xQc in GTA V roleplay on multiple occasions. Fans were enamored by the streamer’s hilarious antics and infectious personality leading to unparalleled growth for the star. Many of those same fans appear to now be in outrage at Whippy’s response to his recent actions.

On the last day of TwitchCon 2022, which took place in San Diego, California, Whippy revealed to fans on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19, causing him to cancel the rest of his planned vacation in the United States. This is when Whippy chose to purchase new plane tickets for a flight back to his home in Australia, according to one Reddit user.

This disregard for health protocols led one Twitch user to question Whippy during his Oct. 27 broadcast, and the streamer’s response did little to ease the tension caused by his actions.

“Guys, you don’t need a negative test to fly with COVID anymore. And to get on a plane you need to be fully vaccinated. And the entire time I was fully isolated, the only time I was ever near someone was when we were boarding the plane,” Whippy said.

Then, after hearing his response, one viewer wrote in his chat “still selfish,” to which Whippy had choice words.

“‘Still selfish,’ that’s cool man, I don’t give a fuck. I mean, I give a fuck, but like, what do you want me to do, man?” Whippy continued.

Whippy’s justification for his choice to board an international flight while positive for COVID-19 seemed to leave a sour taste in the mouths of many who viewed the viral Twitch clip. One Reddit user put it simply, “That’s incredibly shitty.” Another wrote, “Terrible person.”

While most seemed upset that Whippy chose to put others at risk of becoming sick or worse, one user explained that even if someone the streamer infects was vaccinated, just testing positive for COVID-19 would ruin any vacation plans they could have potentially been flying to, essentially giving others the same unfortunate situation that Whippy experienced after TwitchCon.

Whippy has yet to respond to the outrage regarding the recent Twitch clip or his actions following TwitchCon San Diego.