How to watch Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 showcase

The show will be on Aug. 24, one day before Gamescom starts.

Gamescom 2021 begins later this month on Aug. 25. But before the party starts, Xbox will be holding its pre-event stream to showcase everything the company has coming in the next year.

The Xbox Gamescom stream will start at 12pm CT on Tuesday Aug. 24, the day before Gamescom officially starts.

Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager will host the broadcast that will be available on the brand’s YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and Twitter. Those in Russia will be able to watch the stream on VK.com, and fans in China can watch on Bilibili.

During the event, Xbox will give updates on previously announced titles and unveil upcoming releases to its monthly subscription services, among other things.

Among the titles Xbox is touting this year is the highly anticipated return of the Halo franchise with Halo Infinite. Earlier this summer, developers expressed confidence that the game would be prepared for a holiday release date this year. The game still does not have a set release date, and in June at E3, the publisher hadn’t specified when the game would be out.

Following Xbox’s stream, Gamescom will kick out its festivities with “Opening Night Live” on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 1pm CT. The show will be streamable at Gamescom’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube.