How to watch UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars

UNO! Is hosting an event in a tournament format filled with popular streamers. The Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars will start on Aug. 12 and conclude on Aug. 26.

Throughout the event, players will get to tune into action-packed matches of UNO! with 16 of their favorite content creators. Hosted by Ludwig and Gojj, the event will feature the following names.

Valkyrae

CouRage

QTCinderella

LilyPichu

Sykkuno

Kkatamina

BobbyPlays

Bellafox

NoahFromYouTube

ThesaurusPG

Orange Juice

Wynnsanity

BenTimm1

ThisisChris

Destin

Kashman

The UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars is a part of Mattel163’s efforts to make its popular card game one of the most accessible competitive titles in the gaming scene. More Wildcard tournaments will take place throughout the remainder of 2022 and all UNO! players will be able to compete in them as they become more accessible.

How can you watch UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars?

UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars will be streamed on the game’s official YouTube channel and inside the UNO! Mobile app, which can be found on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The event will start on Aug. 12 at 6pm CT. The second qualifying round on Aug. 19 and the finals on Aug. 26 will start at the same time.

Participants in the event will also be able to stream their point of view, meaning fans will be able to tune into the event via the broadcasts of the streamer they prefer.

What is the format of UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars?

UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars will have a two-vs-two team mode format. When players are in a squad, teammates can see each other’s cards, and they only need one of them to win. The format means that the event is far from a free-for-all show, and content creators will need to be in sync with each other to make it to the finals.