How to watch Twitch’s Stream Aid fundraiser

Concerts and esports tournaments around the globe have been postponed or canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. But Twitch is hosting its own online event today, featuring both musical performances and gaming events, all to raise money for fighting the virus.

Starting at 11am CT today, Twitch will host a stream from its own channel featuring a massive lineup of celebrities for COVID-19 relief. The lineup includes well-known names from both sports and music such as Ellie Goulding, Aly Raisman, and Machine Gun Kelley. Fans can find the full list of participants here.

The main channel will feature musical performances, while the Twitch Rivals channel will host a few gaming-related events, including a Fortnite tournament and an UNO competition.

The charity stream will raise money for fighting COVID-19, which has now affected over 199 countries across the globe. The total number of cases has soared to over 622,000, while death tolls have surpassed 28,000 since the World Health Organization first identified and named the virus in January. The United States alone has now logged over 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus within the country’s borders.

Donations from today’s charity stream will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO, which aims to track and contain the virus, as well as provide care for those who contract the disease.

Fans can catch today’s Stream Aid charity stream live from the official Twitch channel at 11am CT.