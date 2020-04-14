How to watch Twitch Rivals: Escape from Tarkov showdown

$30,000 is on the line.

Escape from Tarkov is getting a taste of esports on Wednesday, April 15.

The Twitch Rivals: Escape From Tarkov Showdown features an online competition with 24 invited streamers from North America.

A whopping $30,000 is on the line, with 16 teams of three competing in an achievement-based event to fill out a Bingo card. The goal is to fill as many Bingo squares as possible within a specified time limit.

Here’s how to watch Twitch Rivals: Escape from Tarkov

Format

Bingo!

Format: Achievement hunt

All teams will be given the same 5×5 Bingo! card approximately five minutes before the tournament begins

Time limit: 3.5 hours

Ways to win:

Fastest Bingo (Horizontal, Vertical, or Diagonal)

Most Bingos

Teams

Screengrab via Smash.gg

Schedule

The North American leg of the tournament begins at 2pm CT on Wednesday, April 15. It will likely end a few hours later, at approximately 5pm CT.

Where to watch

https://www.twitch.tv/twitchrivals

You can watch the tournament on Twitch Rivals’ official broadcast with commentary or on one of the many participants’ streams.