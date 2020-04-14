How to watch Twitch Rivals: Escape from Tarkov showdown

$30,000 is on the line.

Image via Battlestate Games

Escape from Tarkov is getting a taste of esports on Wednesday, April 15.

The Twitch Rivals: Escape From Tarkov Showdown features an online competition with 24 invited streamers from North America.

A whopping $30,000 is on the line, with 16 teams of three competing in an achievement-based event to fill out a Bingo card. The goal is to fill as many Bingo squares as possible within a specified time limit. 

Here’s how to watch Twitch Rivals: Escape from Tarkov

Format

  • Bingo!
  • Format: Achievement hunt
  • All teams will be given the same 5×5 Bingo! card approximately five minutes before the tournament begins
  • Time limit: 3.5 hours
  • Ways to win:
  • Fastest Bingo (Horizontal, Vertical, or Diagonal)
  • Most Bingos

Teams

Screengrab via Smash.gg
Screengrab via Smash.gg

Schedule

The North American leg of the tournament begins at 2pm CT on Wednesday, April 15. It will likely end a few hours later, at approximately 5pm CT.

Where to watch

https://www.twitch.tv/twitchrivals

You can watch the tournament on Twitch Rivals’ official broadcast with commentary or on one of the many participants’ streams.