How to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online

The latest edition of the Games Done Quick (GDQ) charity event will kick off on Aug. 16 at 10:30am CT.
The speedrunning organization will be supporting Doctors Without Borders this time around, a non-profit organization that delivers medical aid to people who are in urgent need. GDQ has been helping charities around the world since 2010, raising more than $26 million across countless events.
The event was initially planned to be held offline, but due to the recent pandemic, it was moved to an online format. GDQ will broadcast the event from its studio, while participants will perform their speedruns from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Summer Games Done Quick 2020.
Format
Like previous years, speedrunners will be taking turns to showcase how fast they can beat a game. The length of the runs depends on the game and the contestant, but this year’s online format could also cause minor delays between entries.
Stream
The Summer Games Done Quick will be broadcasted on the organization’s Twitch channel.
Schedule
The event will begin on Sunday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:30am CT. The event will last for six days and end on Saturday, Aug. 22 around 11:42pm CT.
Here’s the full schedule of the event.
|Sunday, Aug. 16
|Game
|Runner
|Host
|10:30am CT
|Pre-show
|SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, YellowKillerBee, Sent, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup
|Squint
|11:00am CT
|Demon’s Souls
|BertoPlease
|Squint
|12:10pm CT
|Streets of Rage 4
|Mike Uyama
|PuzzlePea
|1:34pm CT
|Rayman Legends
|DepressingChild
|PuzzlePea
|3:16pm CT
|ICO
|Beuchi
|SamWithoutAPlan
|4:38pm CT
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|davidtki
|SamWithoutAPlan
|5:28pm CT
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2x
|ThePackle
|SamWithoutAPlan
|6:13pm CT
|DUSK
|B.G.B
|cartridgeblowers
|6:43pm CT
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Dangers
|cartridgeblowers
|8:10pm CT
|Secret of Mana
|Crow!
|THEKyleThomas
|11:11pm CT
|Millenium Racer
|Fireman
|THEKyleThomas
|Monday, Aug. 17
|Game
|Runner
|Host
|12:06am CT
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|bloodthunder
|AnEternalEnigma
|12:51am CT
|Silhouette Mirage
|kariohki
|AnEternalEnigma
|1:53am CT
|Keio Flying Squadron 2
|Mee
|AnEternalEnigma
|2:43am CT
|Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
|swordsmankirby
|Ezmar
|4:08am CT
|Jimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy Negatron
|culinwino
|Ezmar
|4:38am CT
|Rabi-Ribi
|IIvgmII
|Ezmar
|5:17am CT
|Adventures of Lolo 2
|rayeo
|Ezmar
|5:57am CT
|Chicken of the Farm
|Xamax42
|Ezmar
|6:21am CT
|New Ghostbusters II
|MadMegaX381
|Baidol
|6:56am CT
|Gravity Rooper – Metal Storm
|MadMegaX381
|Baidol
|7:21am CT
|Micro Mages
|WhiteHat94
|Baidol
|7:53am CT
|Legacy of the Wizard
|Dragondarch
|Baidol
|8:38am CT
|Power Blade
|NeoKad
|Skybilz
|9:13am CT
|Kid Icarus
|fruitbatsalad
|Skybilz
|9:49am CT
|Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
|EnchantressOfNumbers
|Skybilz
|10:57am CT
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|sandyX
|musical_daredevil
|11:47am CT
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Kaadzik
|musical_daredevil
|2:09pm CT
|Batman: Arkham City
|ShikenNuggets
|iggyzig
|3:29pm CT
|Valley
|TheRedSock
|iggyzig
|3:58pm CT
|Dandara: Trials of Fear
|PoleCat
|iggyzig
|4:43pm CT
|Portal
|Shizzal
|iggyzig
|5:17pm CT
|Portal 2
|AJ_from_portal, betsruner
|iggyzig
|6:03pm CT
|The Talos Principle
|Azorae
|Brutal_Melo
|7:06pm CT
|Superliminal
|Crisper
|Brutal_Melo
|7:44pm CT
|Hollow Knight
|Pestilentbox2, fireb0rn
|Brutal_Melo
|8:35pm CT
|Bonus Game 1 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|sickynar
|Mr. Game & Shout
|9:25pm CT
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
|Benja
|Mr. Game & Shout
|10:13pm CT
|Yono and the Celestial Elephants
|Bullets
|Mr. Game & Shout
|10:43pm CT
|Alien: Isolation
|Drayux
|THEKyleThomas
|Tuesday, Aug. 18
|Game
|Runner
|Host
|1:53am CT
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|shmumbler
|Ecdycis
|3:03am CT
|Alone in the Dark
|PlasticRainbow
|AnEternalEnigma
|3:25am CT
|Quest 64
|Bingchang
|AnEternalEnigma
|5:40am CT
|The Lion King
|eight
|Lizstar
|6:07am CT
|Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
|Paulsaltine
|Lizstar
|6:39am CT
|Pulseman
|d4gr0n
|Lizstar
|7:34am CT
|Super Turrican
|d4gr0n
|Lizstar
|7:59am CT
|Donkey Kong Country 2
|Tonkotsu
|Lizstar
|9:04am CT
|Demon’s Crest
|Z4T0Z
|LattMackey
|10:04am CT
|Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge
|Tinnue
|LattMackey
|10:48am CT
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|Starwin
|LattMackey
|11:43am CT
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|The Blacktastic
|Nichole Goodnight
|12:18pm CT
|Jet Set Radio
|kitcarsonn
|Nichole Goodnight
|1:08pm CT
|Disney’s Extreme Skate Adventure
|Helix
|Nichole Goodnight
|1:41pm CT
|Tony Hawk’s Underground
|Biglaw
|Nichole Goodnight
|2:28pm CT
|Trackmania Nations Forever
|Wirtual
|Nichole Goodnight
|4:01pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
|gymnast86
|Kungfufruitcup
|7:46pm CT
|Bonus Game 2 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Amber, jacob, Pianist15
|PlanetGhost
|9:25pm CT
|Splatoon
|Kingj0444
|PlanetGhost
|10:40pm CT
|Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
|Xem
|PlanetGhost
|11:24pm CT
|DeadCore
|imawakka
|Prolix
|Wednesday, Aug. 19
|Game
|Runner
|Host
|12:12am CT
|Darksiders Genesis
|Sunnymuffin
|Prolix
|1:23am CT
|BioShock Infinite
|bloodthunder
|Ecdycis
|3:33am CT
|Gunman Clive
|FCRacer
|AnEternalEnigma
|4:06am CT
|EAT GIRL
|touhoe
|AnEternalEnigma
|4:28am CT
|Dogurai
|FelinoAlbino
|DoctorBobtastic
|5:08am CT
|Kemono Heroes
|GreenZSaber
|DoctorBobtastic
|6:00am CT
|Kousoku Kaitenzushi
|Cisco147
|DoctorBobtastic
|6:17am CT
|Metal Gear: Ghost Babel
|plywood
|DoctorBobtastic
|7:51am CT
|Neon Boost
|kykystas
|DoctorBobtastic
|8:19am CT
|One Step From Eden
|Risch
|YoBGS
|8:53am CT
|Virtual Boy Wario Land
|swordsmanlirby
|YoBGS
|9:30am CT
|Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam
|GigaDB
|YoBGS
|10:50am CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|mghtymth
|YoBGS
|11:55am CT
|The Last of Us
|AnthonyCaliber
|marphoria
|3:12pm CT
|Freedom Planet
|Revolucion
|Lizstar
|4:12pm CT
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|t0uchan
|Lizstar
|4:47pm CT
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Joeybaby69
|Lizstar
|5:27pm CT
|Sonic 3 & Knuckles
|TheSoundDefense
|LattMackey
|6:47pm CT
|Sonic Heroes
|CriticalCyd
|LattMackey
|7:57pm CT
|Bonus Game 3 – Resident Evil 3: Remake (2020)
|MikeWave
|AnEternalEnigma
|9:05pm CT
|Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition
|Mekarazium
|Bobby Blackwolf
|11:00pm CT
|Pacify
|Metro72, YourAverageWhiteChick
|LLK
|11:20pm CT
|Night Trap
|Ecdycis
|LLK
|Thursday, Aug. 20
|Game
|Runner
|Host
|12:07am CT
|Pringles: The Video Game
|SecksWrecks
|LLK
|12:22am CT
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Lizstar
|LLK
|12:52am CT
|Saint Hazel’s Horsepital
|Bullets
|LLK
|1:32am CT
|Ribbit King
|Dakitteh
|Ezmar
|2:05am CT
|Streets of Fury EX
|SCXCR
|Ezmar
|2:42am CT
|Rocko’s Quest
|NoseJones
|Ezmar
|3:12am CT
|Homey D. Clown
|corndan
|Ezmar
|3:34am CT
|Little Big Adventure 2
|janglestorm
|Ezmar
|4:18am CT
|ALF
|Starbird
|hugewitches
|4:46am CT
|El Matador
|catalystz
|hugewitches
|5.21am CT
|Asghan: The Dragon Slayer
|havrd
|hugewitches
|6:15am CT
|Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
|SeriouslySurly
|hugewitches
|7:09am CT
|The Simpsons Arcade Game
|LRock617
|PuzzlePea
|7:44am CT
|Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg
|Kyrrone
|PuzzlePea
|9:09am CT
|DOOM 64 (2020)
|ZELLLOOO
|PuzzlePea
|9:50am CT
|DOOM 64 (2020) – Lost Levels
|ZELLLOOO
|PuzzlePea
|10:16am CT
|Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II
|Alnak
|SamWithoutAPlan
|10:58am CT
|Blood
|Psych0sis
|SamWithoutAPlan
|11:49am CT
|Doom 3
|ripchip_
|SamWithoutAPlan
|1:09pm CT
|Warframe
|KrusKader
|SakuraTsubasa
|1:49pm CT
|Mega Man 9
|Slurpeeninja, HJA
|SakuraTsubasa
|2:39pm CT
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Froob
|LLK
|5:17pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Raikaru, WoodenBarrel
|musical_daredevil
|8:27pm CT
|Bonus Game 4 – Half-Life: Alyx
|Buffet Time
|musical_daredevil
|9:17pm CT
|DOOM Eternal
|BloodShot9001
|Mr. Game & Shout
|11:27pm CT
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Klooger
|PlanetGhost
|Friday, Aug. 21
|Game
|Runner
|Host
|1:12am CT
|We Happy Few
|DemonicRobots
|PlanetGhost
|1:52am CT
|Miami Vice
|KZ_FREW
|ButteredN00dles
|2:27am CT
|Valdis Story: Abyssal City
|RiskyCB
|ButteredN00dles
|3:11am CT
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|ChaosDrifter
|Prolix
|4:12am CT
|Elevator Action Returns
|The Opponent
|Prolix
|4:40am CT
|Terminator: SkyNET
|tbcr
|Prolix
|5:08am CT
|Hello Neighbor
|smythe
|Prolix
|5:32am CT
|Quest for Glory I: So You Want To Be A Hero
|davidtki
|Prolix
|6:21am CT
|Contra ReBirth
|WhiteHat94
|Kungfufruitcup
|6:48am CT
|Puzzle Bobble 2
|poshi
|Kungfufruitcup
|7:14am CT
|A Short Hike
|warm_ham
|Kungfufruitcup
|7:34am CT
|Baba Is You
|Punchy
|Kungfufruitcup
|8:11am CT
|Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
|Zenthrow
|Kungfufruitcup
|9:03am CT
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|CrispyMe
|Kungfufruitcup
|10:00am CT
|Super Hark Bros
|UghRochester, SuperBen, papanug
|Doctor No
|10:35am CT
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|ViolinGamer
|Doctor No
|12:15pm CT
|Super Monkey Ball 2
|PetresInc
|Doctor No
|1:03pm CT
|Super Mario Bros
|SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, GTAce99
|Skybilz
|1:46pm CT
|Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
|SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, Picante, GTAce99
|Skybilz
|2:41pm CT
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|Elkjaer
|iggyzig
|3:51pm CT
|Metroid Fusion
|HerculesBenchpress, CScottyW
|iggyzig
|5:46pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Limcube
|hugewitches
|7:41pm CT
|Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen
|JP_Xinnam, PulseEffect
|DoctorBobtastic
|10:11pm CT
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
|SpootyBiscuit
|marphoria
|10:41pm CT
|Bonus Game 5 – Pump It Up!
|happyf33tz
|marphoria
|11:51pm CT
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Boring_Borin
|cartridgeblowers, SakuraTsubasa
|Saturday, Aug. 22
|Game
|Runner
|Host
|7:21am CT
|Touhou 09.5 – Shoot the Bullet
|pingval
|Baidol
|8:32am CT
|Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi
|Moglar5k
|Baidol
|9:32am CT
|DoDonPachi Saidaioujou
|kayar*
|Brutal_Melo
|10:17am CT
|Super Metroid
|ShinyZeni
|Brutal_Melo
|11:47am CT
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|KZ_FREW
|Doctor No
|2:25pm CT
|Super Smash Bros. 64
|Bubzia
|Squint
|2:47pm CT
|TASBot plays Super Mario 64 Shindou
|dwangoAC, TASBot, taters
|Squint
|3:12pm CT
|Bloodborne
|Ahady
|Squint
|4:52pm CT
|Bonus Game 6 – Minecraft
|Illumina
|YoBGS
|6:07pm CT
|Pokémon Shield
|eddaket
|Nichole Goodnight, YoBGS
|11:42pm CT
|Show finale
|Tech Crew
|Nichole Goodnight, YoBGS