How to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online

The fastest fingers of the gaming world will race against the clock.

The latest edition of the Games Done Quick (GDQ) charity event will kick off on Aug. 16 at 10:30am CT.

The speedrunning organization will be supporting Doctors Without Borders this time around, a non-profit organization that delivers medical aid to people who are in urgent need. GDQ has been helping charities around the world since 2010, raising more than $26 million across countless events.

The event was initially planned to be held offline, but due to the recent pandemic, it was moved to an online format. GDQ will broadcast the event from its studio, while participants will perform their speedruns from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Summer Games Done Quick 2020.

Format

Like previous years, speedrunners will be taking turns to showcase how fast they can beat a game. The length of the runs depends on the game and the contestant, but this year’s online format could also cause minor delays between entries.

Stream

The Summer Games Done Quick will be broadcasted on the organization’s Twitch channel.

Schedule

The event will begin on Sunday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:30am CT. The event will last for six days and end on Saturday, Aug. 22 around 11:42pm CT.

Here’s the full schedule of the event.

Sunday, Aug. 16GameRunnerHost
10:30am CTPre-showSpikeVegeta, Keizaron, YellowKillerBee, Sent, JHobz, KungfufruitcupSquint
11:00am CTDemon’s SoulsBertoPleaseSquint
12:10pm CTStreets of Rage 4Mike UyamaPuzzlePea
1:34pm CTRayman LegendsDepressingChildPuzzlePea
3:16pm CTICOBeuchiSamWithoutAPlan
4:38pm CTShovel Knight: King of CardsdavidtkiSamWithoutAPlan
5:28pm CTTony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2xThePackleSamWithoutAPlan
6:13pm CTDUSKB.G.Bcartridgeblowers
6:43pm CTSuper Mario OdysseyDangerscartridgeblowers
8:10pm CTSecret of ManaCrow!THEKyleThomas
11:11pm CTMillenium RacerFiremanTHEKyleThomas
Monday, Aug. 17GameRunnerHost
12:06am CTAmnesia: The Dark DescentbloodthunderAnEternalEnigma
12:51am CTSilhouette MiragekariohkiAnEternalEnigma
1:53am CTKeio Flying Squadron 2MeeAnEternalEnigma
2:43am CTKirby & The Amazing MirrorswordsmankirbyEzmar
4:08am CTJimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy NegatronculinwinoEzmar
4:38am CTRabi-RibiIIvgmIIEzmar
5:17am CTAdventures of Lolo 2rayeoEzmar
5:57am CTChicken of the FarmXamax42Ezmar
6:21am CTNew Ghostbusters IIMadMegaX381Baidol
6:56am CTGravity Rooper – Metal StormMadMegaX381Baidol
7:21am CTMicro MagesWhiteHat94Baidol
7:53am CTLegacy of the WizardDragondarchBaidol
8:38am CTPower BladeNeoKadSkybilz
9:13am CTKid IcarusfruitbatsaladSkybilz
9:49am CTZelda II: The Adventure of LinkEnchantressOfNumbersSkybilz
10:57am CTThe Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionsandyXmusical_daredevil
11:47am CTThe Witcher 3: Wild HuntKaadzikmusical_daredevil
2:09pm CTBatman: Arkham CityShikenNuggetsiggyzig
3:29pm CTValleyTheRedSockiggyzig
3:58pm CTDandara: Trials of FearPoleCatiggyzig
4:43pm CTPortalShizzaliggyzig
5:17pm CTPortal 2AJ_from_portal, betsruneriggyzig
6:03pm CTThe Talos PrincipleAzoraeBrutal_Melo
7:06pm CTSuperliminalCrisperBrutal_Melo
7:44pm CTHollow KnightPestilentbox2, fireb0rnBrutal_Melo
8:35pm CTBonus Game 1 – Ori and the Will of the WispssickynarMr. Game & Shout
9:25pm CTGunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iXBenjaMr. Game & Shout
10:13pm CTYono and the Celestial ElephantsBulletsMr. Game & Shout
10:43pm CTAlien: IsolationDrayuxTHEKyleThomas
Tuesday, Aug. 18GameRunnerHost
1:53am CTSilent Hill: HomecomingshmumblerEcdycis
3:03am CTAlone in the DarkPlasticRainbowAnEternalEnigma
3:25am CTQuest 64BingchangAnEternalEnigma
5:40am CTThe Lion KingeightLizstar
6:07am CTCastle of Illusion Starring Mickey MousePaulsaltineLizstar
6:39am CTPulsemand4gr0nLizstar
7:34am CTSuper Turricand4gr0nLizstar
7:59am CTDonkey Kong Country 2TonkotsuLizstar
9:04am CTDemon’s CrestZ4T0ZLattMackey
10:04am CTCastlevania II: Belmont’s RevengeTinnueLattMackey
10:48am CTBloodstained: Curse of the MoonStarwinLattMackey
11:43am CTBloodstained: Ritual of the NightThe BlacktasticNichole Goodnight
12:18pm CTJet Set RadiokitcarsonnNichole Goodnight
1:08pm CTDisney’s Extreme Skate AdventureHelixNichole Goodnight
1:41pm CTTony Hawk’s UndergroundBiglawNichole Goodnight
2:28pm CTTrackmania Nations ForeverWirtualNichole Goodnight
4:01pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HDgymnast86Kungfufruitcup
7:46pm CTBonus Game 2 – Mario Kart 8 DeluxeAmber, jacob, Pianist15PlanetGhost
9:25pm CTSplatoonKingj0444PlanetGhost
10:40pm CTRatchet & Clank: Up Your ArsenalXemPlanetGhost
11:24pm CTDeadCoreimawakkaProlix
Wednesday, Aug. 19GameRunnerHost
12:12am CTDarksiders GenesisSunnymuffinProlix
1:23am CTBioShock InfinitebloodthunderEcdycis
3:33am CTGunman CliveFCRacerAnEternalEnigma
4:06am CTEAT GIRLtouhoeAnEternalEnigma
4:28am CTDoguraiFelinoAlbinoDoctorBobtastic
5:08am CTKemono HeroesGreenZSaberDoctorBobtastic
6:00am CTKousoku KaitenzushiCisco147DoctorBobtastic
6:17am CTMetal Gear: Ghost BabelplywoodDoctorBobtastic
7:51am CTNeon BoostkykystasDoctorBobtastic
8:19am CTOne Step From EdenRischYoBGS
8:53am CTVirtual Boy Wario LandswordsmanlirbyYoBGS
9:30am CTMario & Luigi: Paper JamGigaDBYoBGS
10:50am CTThe Legend of Zelda: Link’s AwakeningmghtymthYoBGS
11:55am CTThe Last of UsAnthonyCalibermarphoria
3:12pm CTFreedom PlanetRevolucionLizstar
4:12pm CTSonic the Hedgehogt0uchanLizstar
4:47pm CTSonic the Hedgehog 2Joeybaby69Lizstar
5:27pm CTSonic 3 & KnucklesTheSoundDefenseLattMackey
6:47pm CTSonic HeroesCriticalCydLattMackey
7:57pm CTBonus Game 3 – Resident Evil 3: Remake (2020)MikeWaveAnEternalEnigma
9:05pm CTDevil May Cry 4: Special EditionMekaraziumBobby Blackwolf
11:00pm CTPacifyMetro72, YourAverageWhiteChickLLK
11:20pm CTNight TrapEcdycisLLK
Thursday, Aug. 20GameRunnerHost
12:07am CTPringles: The Video GameSecksWrecksLLK
12:22am CTHypnospace OutlawLizstarLLK
12:52am CTSaint Hazel’s HorsepitalBulletsLLK
1:32am CTRibbit KingDakittehEzmar
2:05am CTStreets of Fury EXSCXCREzmar
2:42am CTRocko’s QuestNoseJonesEzmar
3:12am CTHomey D. ClowncorndanEzmar
3:34am CTLittle Big Adventure 2janglestormEzmar
4:18am CTALFStarbirdhugewitches
4:46am CTEl Matadorcatalystzhugewitches
5.21am CTAsghan: The Dragon Slayerhavrdhugewitches
6:15am CTBaldur’s Gate: Enhanced EditionSeriouslySurlyhugewitches
7:09am CTThe Simpsons Arcade GameLRock617PuzzlePea
7:44am CTBilly Hatcher and the Giant EggKyrronePuzzlePea
9:09am CTDOOM 64 (2020)ZELLLOOOPuzzlePea
9:50am CTDOOM 64 (2020) – Lost LevelsZELLLOOOPuzzlePea
10:16am CTStar Wars: Jedi Knight – Dark Forces IIAlnakSamWithoutAPlan
10:58am CTBloodPsych0sisSamWithoutAPlan
11:49am CTDoom 3ripchip_SamWithoutAPlan
1:09pm CTWarframeKrusKaderSakuraTsubasa
1:49pm CTMega Man 9Slurpeeninja, HJASakuraTsubasa
2:39pm CTYakuza Kiwami 2FroobLLK
5:17pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeRaikaru, WoodenBarrelmusical_daredevil
8:27pm CTBonus Game 4 – Half-Life: AlyxBuffet Timemusical_daredevil
9:17pm CTDOOM EternalBloodShot9001Mr. Game & Shout
11:27pm CTCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2KloogerPlanetGhost
Friday, Aug. 21GameRunnerHost
1:12am CTWe Happy FewDemonicRobotsPlanetGhost
1:52am CTMiami ViceKZ_FREWButteredN00dles
2:27am CTValdis Story: Abyssal CityRiskyCBButteredN00dles
3:11am CTStar Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicChaosDrifterProlix
4:12am CTElevator Action ReturnsThe OpponentProlix
4:40am CTTerminator: SkyNETtbcrProlix
5:08am CTHello NeighborsmytheProlix
5:32am CTQuest for Glory I: So You Want To Be A HerodavidtkiProlix
6:21am CTContra ReBirthWhiteHat94Kungfufruitcup
6:48am CTPuzzle Bobble 2poshiKungfufruitcup
7:14am CTA Short Hikewarm_hamKungfufruitcup
7:34am CTBaba Is YouPunchyKungfufruitcup
8:11am CTSly Cooper and the Thievius RaccoonusZenthrowKungfufruitcup
9:03am CTKingdom Hearts II Final MixCrispyMeKungfufruitcup
10:00am CTSuper Hark BrosUghRochester, SuperBen, papanugDoctor No
10:35am CTMario vs. Donkey KongViolinGamerDoctor No
12:15pm CTSuper Monkey Ball 2PetresIncDoctor No
1:03pm CTSuper Mario BrosSuperSonic71087, Kosmic, GTAce99Skybilz
1:46pm CTSuper Mario Bros.: The Lost LevelsSuperSonic71087, Kosmic, Picante, GTAce99Skybilz
2:41pm CTHorizon Zero DawnElkjaeriggyzig
3:51pm CTMetroid FusionHerculesBenchpress, CScottyWiggyzig
5:46pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildLimcubehugewitches
7:41pm CTPokémon FireRed/LeafGreenJP_Xinnam, PulseEffectDoctorBobtastic
10:11pm CTCrypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIEDSpootyBiscuitmarphoria
10:41pm CTBonus Game 5 – Pump It Up!happyf33tzmarphoria
11:51pm CTFinal Fantasy VII RemakeBoring_Borincartridgeblowers, SakuraTsubasa
Saturday, Aug. 22GameRunnerHost
7:21am CTTouhou 09.5 – Shoot the BulletpingvalBaidol
8:32am CTKetsui: Kizuna Jigoku TachiMoglar5kBaidol
9:32am CTDoDonPachi Saidaioujoukayar*Brutal_Melo
10:17am CTSuper MetroidShinyZeniBrutal_Melo
11:47am CTGrand Theft Auto: Vice CityKZ_FREWDoctor No
2:25pm CTSuper Smash Bros. 64BubziaSquint
2:47pm CTTASBot plays Super Mario 64 ShindoudwangoAC, TASBot, tatersSquint
3:12pm CTBloodborneAhadySquint
4:52pm CTBonus Game 6 – MinecraftIlluminaYoBGS
6:07pm CTPokémon ShieldeddaketNichole Goodnight, YoBGS
11:42pm CTShow finaleTech CrewNichole Goodnight, YoBGS