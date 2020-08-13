How to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online

The fastest fingers of the gaming world will race against the clock.

The latest edition of the Games Done Quick (GDQ) charity event will kick off on Aug. 16 at 10:30am CT.

The speedrunning organization will be supporting Doctors Without Borders this time around, a non-profit organization that delivers medical aid to people who are in urgent need. GDQ has been helping charities around the world since 2010, raising more than $26 million across countless events.

The event was initially planned to be held offline, but due to the recent pandemic, it was moved to an online format. GDQ will broadcast the event from its studio, while participants will perform their speedruns from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Summer Games Done Quick 2020.

Format

Like previous years, speedrunners will be taking turns to showcase how fast they can beat a game. The length of the runs depends on the game and the contestant, but this year’s online format could also cause minor delays between entries.

Stream

The Summer Games Done Quick will be broadcasted on the organization’s Twitch channel.

Schedule

The event will begin on Sunday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:30am CT. The event will last for six days and end on Saturday, Aug. 22 around 11:42pm CT.

Here’s the full schedule of the event.

Sunday, Aug. 16 Game Runner Host 10:30am CT Pre-show SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, YellowKillerBee, Sent, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup Squint 11:00am CT Demon’s Souls BertoPlease Squint 12:10pm CT Streets of Rage 4 Mike Uyama PuzzlePea 1:34pm CT Rayman Legends DepressingChild PuzzlePea 3:16pm CT ICO Beuchi SamWithoutAPlan 4:38pm CT Shovel Knight: King of Cards davidtki SamWithoutAPlan 5:28pm CT Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2x ThePackle SamWithoutAPlan 6:13pm CT DUSK B.G.B cartridgeblowers 6:43pm CT Super Mario Odyssey Dangers cartridgeblowers 8:10pm CT Secret of Mana Crow! THEKyleThomas 11:11pm CT Millenium Racer Fireman THEKyleThomas

Monday, Aug. 17 Game Runner Host 12:06am CT Amnesia: The Dark Descent bloodthunder AnEternalEnigma 12:51am CT Silhouette Mirage kariohki AnEternalEnigma 1:53am CT Keio Flying Squadron 2 Mee AnEternalEnigma 2:43am CT Kirby & The Amazing Mirror swordsmankirby Ezmar 4:08am CT Jimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy Negatron culinwino Ezmar 4:38am CT Rabi-Ribi IIvgmII Ezmar 5:17am CT Adventures of Lolo 2 rayeo Ezmar 5:57am CT Chicken of the Farm Xamax42 Ezmar 6:21am CT New Ghostbusters II MadMegaX381 Baidol 6:56am CT Gravity Rooper – Metal Storm MadMegaX381 Baidol 7:21am CT Micro Mages WhiteHat94 Baidol 7:53am CT Legacy of the Wizard Dragondarch Baidol 8:38am CT Power Blade NeoKad Skybilz 9:13am CT Kid Icarus fruitbatsalad Skybilz 9:49am CT Zelda II: The Adventure of Link EnchantressOfNumbers Skybilz 10:57am CT The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion sandyX musical_daredevil 11:47am CT The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Kaadzik musical_daredevil 2:09pm CT Batman: Arkham City ShikenNuggets iggyzig 3:29pm CT Valley TheRedSock iggyzig 3:58pm CT Dandara: Trials of Fear PoleCat iggyzig 4:43pm CT Portal Shizzal iggyzig 5:17pm CT Portal 2 AJ_from_portal, betsruner iggyzig 6:03pm CT The Talos Principle Azorae Brutal_Melo 7:06pm CT Superliminal Crisper Brutal_Melo 7:44pm CT Hollow Knight Pestilentbox2, fireb0rn Brutal_Melo 8:35pm CT Bonus Game 1 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps sickynar Mr. Game & Shout 9:25pm CT Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX Benja Mr. Game & Shout 10:13pm CT Yono and the Celestial Elephants Bullets Mr. Game & Shout 10:43pm CT Alien: Isolation Drayux THEKyleThomas

Tuesday, Aug. 18 Game Runner Host 1:53am CT Silent Hill: Homecoming shmumbler Ecdycis 3:03am CT Alone in the Dark PlasticRainbow AnEternalEnigma 3:25am CT Quest 64 Bingchang AnEternalEnigma 5:40am CT The Lion King eight Lizstar 6:07am CT Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse Paulsaltine Lizstar 6:39am CT Pulseman d4gr0n Lizstar 7:34am CT Super Turrican d4gr0n Lizstar 7:59am CT Donkey Kong Country 2 Tonkotsu Lizstar 9:04am CT Demon’s Crest Z4T0Z LattMackey 10:04am CT Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge Tinnue LattMackey 10:48am CT Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Starwin LattMackey 11:43am CT Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night The Blacktastic Nichole Goodnight 12:18pm CT Jet Set Radio kitcarsonn Nichole Goodnight 1:08pm CT Disney’s Extreme Skate Adventure Helix Nichole Goodnight 1:41pm CT Tony Hawk’s Underground Biglaw Nichole Goodnight 2:28pm CT Trackmania Nations Forever Wirtual Nichole Goodnight 4:01pm CT The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD gymnast86 Kungfufruitcup 7:46pm CT Bonus Game 2 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Amber, jacob, Pianist15 PlanetGhost 9:25pm CT Splatoon Kingj0444 PlanetGhost 10:40pm CT Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Xem PlanetGhost 11:24pm CT DeadCore imawakka Prolix

Wednesday, Aug. 19 Game Runner Host 12:12am CT Darksiders Genesis Sunnymuffin Prolix 1:23am CT BioShock Infinite bloodthunder Ecdycis 3:33am CT Gunman Clive FCRacer AnEternalEnigma 4:06am CT EAT GIRL touhoe AnEternalEnigma 4:28am CT Dogurai FelinoAlbino DoctorBobtastic 5:08am CT Kemono Heroes GreenZSaber DoctorBobtastic 6:00am CT Kousoku Kaitenzushi Cisco147 DoctorBobtastic 6:17am CT Metal Gear: Ghost Babel plywood DoctorBobtastic 7:51am CT Neon Boost kykystas DoctorBobtastic 8:19am CT One Step From Eden Risch YoBGS 8:53am CT Virtual Boy Wario Land swordsmanlirby YoBGS 9:30am CT Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam GigaDB YoBGS 10:50am CT The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening mghtymth YoBGS 11:55am CT The Last of Us AnthonyCaliber marphoria 3:12pm CT Freedom Planet Revolucion Lizstar 4:12pm CT Sonic the Hedgehog t0uchan Lizstar 4:47pm CT Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Joeybaby69 Lizstar 5:27pm CT Sonic 3 & Knuckles TheSoundDefense LattMackey 6:47pm CT Sonic Heroes CriticalCyd LattMackey 7:57pm CT Bonus Game 3 – Resident Evil 3: Remake (2020) MikeWave AnEternalEnigma 9:05pm CT Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition Mekarazium Bobby Blackwolf 11:00pm CT Pacify Metro72, YourAverageWhiteChick LLK 11:20pm CT Night Trap Ecdycis LLK

Thursday, Aug. 20 Game Runner Host 12:07am CT Pringles: The Video Game SecksWrecks LLK 12:22am CT Hypnospace Outlaw Lizstar LLK 12:52am CT Saint Hazel’s Horsepital Bullets LLK 1:32am CT Ribbit King Dakitteh Ezmar 2:05am CT Streets of Fury EX SCXCR Ezmar 2:42am CT Rocko’s Quest NoseJones Ezmar 3:12am CT Homey D. Clown corndan Ezmar 3:34am CT Little Big Adventure 2 janglestorm Ezmar 4:18am CT ALF Starbird hugewitches 4:46am CT El Matador catalystz hugewitches 5.21am CT Asghan: The Dragon Slayer havrd hugewitches 6:15am CT Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition SeriouslySurly hugewitches 7:09am CT The Simpsons Arcade Game LRock617 PuzzlePea 7:44am CT Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg Kyrrone PuzzlePea 9:09am CT DOOM 64 (2020) ZELLLOOO PuzzlePea 9:50am CT DOOM 64 (2020) – Lost Levels ZELLLOOO PuzzlePea 10:16am CT Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II Alnak SamWithoutAPlan 10:58am CT Blood Psych0sis SamWithoutAPlan 11:49am CT Doom 3 ripchip_ SamWithoutAPlan 1:09pm CT Warframe KrusKader SakuraTsubasa 1:49pm CT Mega Man 9 Slurpeeninja, HJA SakuraTsubasa 2:39pm CT Yakuza Kiwami 2 Froob LLK 5:17pm CT The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Raikaru, WoodenBarrel musical_daredevil 8:27pm CT Bonus Game 4 – Half-Life: Alyx Buffet Time musical_daredevil 9:17pm CT DOOM Eternal BloodShot9001 Mr. Game & Shout 11:27pm CT Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Klooger PlanetGhost

Friday, Aug. 21 Game Runner Host 1:12am CT We Happy Few DemonicRobots PlanetGhost 1:52am CT Miami Vice KZ_FREW ButteredN00dles 2:27am CT Valdis Story: Abyssal City RiskyCB ButteredN00dles 3:11am CT Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ChaosDrifter Prolix 4:12am CT Elevator Action Returns The Opponent Prolix 4:40am CT Terminator: SkyNET tbcr Prolix 5:08am CT Hello Neighbor smythe Prolix 5:32am CT Quest for Glory I: So You Want To Be A Hero davidtki Prolix 6:21am CT Contra ReBirth WhiteHat94 Kungfufruitcup 6:48am CT Puzzle Bobble 2 poshi Kungfufruitcup 7:14am CT A Short Hike warm_ham Kungfufruitcup 7:34am CT Baba Is You Punchy Kungfufruitcup 8:11am CT Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Zenthrow Kungfufruitcup 9:03am CT Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix CrispyMe Kungfufruitcup 10:00am CT Super Hark Bros UghRochester, SuperBen, papanug Doctor No 10:35am CT Mario vs. Donkey Kong ViolinGamer Doctor No 12:15pm CT Super Monkey Ball 2 PetresInc Doctor No 1:03pm CT Super Mario Bros SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, GTAce99 Skybilz 1:46pm CT Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, Picante, GTAce99 Skybilz 2:41pm CT Horizon Zero Dawn Elkjaer iggyzig 3:51pm CT Metroid Fusion HerculesBenchpress, CScottyW iggyzig 5:46pm CT The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limcube hugewitches 7:41pm CT Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen JP_Xinnam, PulseEffect DoctorBobtastic 10:11pm CT Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED SpootyBiscuit marphoria 10:41pm CT Bonus Game 5 – Pump It Up! happyf33tz marphoria 11:51pm CT Final Fantasy VII Remake Boring_Borin cartridgeblowers, SakuraTsubasa