How to watch PlayStation’s State of Play April 2021

We'll get to see some of the new Ratchet & Clank.

It’s that time of the month again when Sony comes to the table to show off what’s new during the State of Play stream.

The show will take place today, April 29, at 4pm CT. And among the highlights expected is gameplay from the upcoming Ratchet & Clank game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to release in less than two months on June 11 and Sony has promised that there will be “15 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay footage, new reveals, and updates” for the game during today’s broadcast.

As always, the State of Play can be viewed on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The event will also be watchable on the official PlayStation Twitch channel.

Sony hasn’t given an indication on what else will be featured in the State of Play today other than suggesting that two indie games will be highlighted.

Considering how many different titles the PlayStation Twitter account posts about on a daily basis, there are any number of games that could make an appearance today.