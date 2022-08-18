How to watch Flame Fatales 2022

There will be a ton of great games to watch.

Flame Fatales, the all-women speedrunning marathon that begins this weekend, is sure to have a ton of exciting games run by talented women speedrunners—and the schedule will have viewers entertained all week long.

Flame Fatales begins on Aug. 21 and runs until Aug. 27. Women gamers will speedrun a plethora of games while raising money for the Malala Fund, which is a non-profit that advocates for resources and policy changes to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education activists, and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change.

Viewers can see all of the games on Games Done Quick’s Twitch channel during the marathon. Donations to the Malala Fund can be made straight through GDQ’s home page, and 100 percent of the donations will go straight to the non-profit.

Here is the full schedule for Games Done Quick’s Flame Fatales 2022 speedrunning marathon.

All times are listed in CT.

Aug. 21

12pm – Unpacking run by Kungfufruitcup, frozenflygone

1:12pm – Stardew Valley run by Cutieroo

1:54pm – Stardew Valley run by theValiantSun

2:19pm – A Short Hike run by LaurieDBunnykins

2:46pm – A Hat in Time run by Aalaizah, Patticus

3:58pm – Katana Zero run by LunaValkyr, modulottie

4:33pm – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time run by clairelynnd

9:25pm – Tetris Blast run by Demerine

9:57pm – Final Fantasy IV Free Enterprise Randomizer run by dijonketchup, Asuka424

Aug. 22

12pm – Interview with Malala Fund by Kungfufruitcup

12:15pm – Boyfriend Dungeon run by DarkLadyMarie

1:37pm – Solar Ash run by Utsu

2:59pm – Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse run by LaurieDBunnykins

4:16pm – Xena: Warrior Princess run by cyanidesugar

5:43pm – Praey for the Gods run by Usurpering

7:25pm – Shivers run by katie_moon

8:07pm – Ghostbusters run by Wolfshadow

8:34pm – Kuon run by MissScarletTanager

9:41pm – Strobophagia run by Vynn

10:08pm – Phasmophobia run by Nichole Goodnight, Bathinjan

Aug. 23

12pm – Interview with Malala Fund by Kungfufruitcup

12:15pm – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time run by Phant, nukkuler

3:02pm – Mother (Earthbound Beginnings) run by passere

3:54pm – Final Fantasy Legend II run by leggystarscream

6:06pm – Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories run by AeonFrodo

7:58pm – Divinity: Original Sin 2 run by Lumi

8:35pm – Mighty No. 9 run by KiwamiZX

9:42pm – Mega Man X run by Clipper

10:34pm – Kirby’s Adventure run by Darksol188

Aug. 24

12:45pm – Immortals Fenyx Rising run by Ailis

1:42pm – Sealed Bite run by KateLibC

2:11pm – Maquette run by emeraldaly

3:01pm – Dharma Doujo run by Lizstar

3:56pm – Mario Tennis 64 run by suzie_geeforce

4:17pm – ALF run by LadyStarbird

4:53pm – Monolith: Relics of the Past run by Kailaria, Lilac Vrt Olligoci

5:12pm – Sonic 2 Absolute run by flying fox

5:54pm – Unsighted run by Roofon

6:41pm – Lifeslide run by selcouthmind

7:40pm – Mickey’s Speedway USA run by garbitheglitcheress

8:32pm – Hello Kitty and Sanrio Friends Racing run by AirAngel

9:19pm – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe run by amber

Aug. 25

11:30am – Interview with Malala Fund

11:45am – Contra III: The Alien Wars run by t0zzle

12:14pm – Haiku the Robot run by Allison8Bit

12:56pm – Love 3 run by Char_bunny

1:24pm – The Last Guardian run by SableDragonRook, Usurpering

5:03pm – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening run by EDL666

6:57pm – Dust: An Elysian Tail run by AggytheAron

7:34pm – Hades run by arcalena, trash_lapras

8:41pm – Metroid Dread run by Metroid Crime

10:48pm – Elden Ring run by Larxa

Aug. 26

11:30pm – Interview with Malala Fund by Kungfufruitcup

11:45pm – Pokémon Legends: Arceus run by kaguyanicky

1:06pm – Phantasy Star IV: Profound Disorder run by LadyStarbird

3:11pm – Pac-Man 99 run by suzie_geeforce

3:29pm – Disney’s 102 Dalmatians: Puppies to the Rescue run by passere

4:06pm – Super Ninja-kun run by AirAngel

4:48pm – Wizards and Warriors run by Threach

5:25pm – D4DJ Groovy Mix run by kariohki

6:07pm – ZOISZ STARLIVHT run by Kailaria

7:19pm – Mirror’s Edge run by CookieBunny

8:16pm – Bloodrayne II run by Galasrinie

10:33pm – Shadow of the Colossus run by RUBIEHART

Aug. 27