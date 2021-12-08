How to watch Drake and Kanye West’s Dec. 9 concert on Twitch

Kanye West and Drake, two of the most brilliant hip-hop artists of this generation, are set to perform a live concert together tomorrow, Dec. 9. And the best news is you can watch it for free if you turn on Twitch.

The two rappers will be live from the Los Angeles Coliseum to perform a benefit concert in the name of Larry Hoover, who’s currently serving multiple life sentences in federal prison for charges relating to gang activity. Ye and Drake have partnered to raise awareness and advocate for Hoover’s freedom.

This is a unique opportunity to watch Kanye and Drake perform a concert together since they just recently ended their over 10-year-long feud. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Kanye said, according to NME, a British magazine about music.

Twitch has partnered with some musicians during the coronavirus pandemic but has never broadcast a musical event of this magnitude before. The Amazon-owned streaming platform is most known for its gaming content but has been branching out over the past few years.

How to watch Kanye West and Drake’s live concert on Twitch

The show will be aired live, free of charge, on Amazon Music’s official Twitch channel, in all countries in which Amazon Music or Twitch operates.

Kanye and Drake will start their performance on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10pm CT. It’s unclear how long the show will go on or if a VOD will be available after it ends.