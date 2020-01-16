How to unlock the Mechagnome race in World of Warcraft

The long-awaited World of Warcraft Patch 8.3 has finally arrived, bringing with it Visions of N’zoth and the final stages of the Battle of Azeroth expansion.
It could be the end of Azeroth as we know it with the Old God N’Zoth and his trusty, tentacle-waggling minions running rampant. But not all is lost. The patch also introduces two new allied races, the Mechagnomes for the Alliance and the Vulpera for the Horde.
The Mechagnomes are one of the coolest races to join WoW, barring the cute and short-statured Gnomes themselves. They’re everything fans could possibly ask for and more. Nuts and bolts, glowing goggles, and golden spanners straight from the deepest and darkest depths of Gnomeregan itself: The Mechagnomes have it all.
But how can players unlock the new Alliance-only allied race? If only it was as simple as logging in and creating a character. Unfortunately, there are a few requirements to tick off first.
Mechagnome racial traits
Available classes
- Hunter
- Mage
- Monk
- Priest
- Rogue
- Warlock
- Warrior
Traits
- Re-Arm: Automatically heal yourself when your health drops to a low life total.
- Combat Analysis: Get stronger as you fight the same enemy.
- Hyper Organic Light Originator: Summon decoys of yourself to distract foes.
- Skeleton Pinkie: Open locked chests.
- Mastercraft: Function as a personal set of crafting tools for professions.
How to unlock
- Players must first and foremost have the Battle for Azeroth expansion purchased.
- Complete the following quests to earn The Mechagonian Threat achievement:
- The Legend of Mechagon
- A Quick Ear Hustle
- This is Our Vault Now
- Let’s Get It Started
- You Must be This Height
- Machinations for Mechagon
- Only the Best Will Do
- To Mechagon!
- Prospectus Bay
- We Come in Peace…and Profit
- The Resistance Needs YOU!
- Rescuing the Resistance
- My Father’s Armies
- We Can Fix It
- Drill Rig Construction
- Send My Father a Message
- Welcome to the Resistance
- Operation: Mechagon – The Mechorginator
- The achievement is estimated to take several hours and include a dungeon run to fully complete.
- Once it’s finished and players are Exalted with the Rustbolt Resistance faction, they’ll gain access to a quest chain to recruit the Mechagnomes as an Allied Race.
- When the quest chain is complete, players will receive the achievement Allied Races: Mechagnomes and will have access to the allied race in the character selection screen.