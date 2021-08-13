How to get Diablo 2: Resurrected beta access through Twitch drops

It's as easy as watching streams with drops enabled for a few hours.

Blizzard is giving Twitch viewers the chance to earn early access to the Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta this weekend and it couldn’t be too much easier to get your opportunity to play.

By connecting your Battle.net to your Twitch account, you’ll immediately get credit toward early beta access by watching streams in the Diablo category on the platform that have “Drops Enabled” in their title.

Drops will only be enabled between 12pm CT on Friday, Aug. 13 and 2pm CT on Saturday, Aug. 14. Once you’ve watched 2.5 hours of the game on Twitch, you’ll be able to claim the drop on your Twitch drops page.

After claiming the reward on Twitch, you can get your early access on PC by going to your Battle.net account and downloading the game.

Here’s how you can get started by connecting your Battle.net and Twitch accounts.

The early access portion of the beta starts today. Normal open beta access begins next week on Aug. 20.