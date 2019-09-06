How to fix WoW Classic error 51900101

World of Warcraft Classic has had a surprisingly stable launch, despite its huge influx of new players.

Blizzard Entertainments servers have been smooth sailing so far, however, a certain error code has been disrupting some players.

WoW error 51900101 is disconnecting players, preventing them from playing, and ruining the Classic experience. As scary as it may sound, though, it’s relatively easy to fix.

The fastest and the most reliable way to solve the 51900101 error code is by deleting your WoW cache folder. Doing this will reset your user interface, your keybindings, and your addons, but it should fix the problem, resetting your game back to its default settings.

If you want to preserve your WoW settings, it’s best to prepare before deleting your cache folder. Take a few screen grabs, just to make sure you don’t lose anything important.

When you’re ready, head to your World of Warcraft folder, choose _classic_ and right-click the cache folder. Now, click delete, or manually move it to trash. A fresh cache folder will immediately replace the old, and your game should be fixed.

If this method doesn’t work, then the root of your problem could stem from your internet service provider. Or if you have a firewall, it could be blocking access to your game.

To prevent this, try troubleshooting your internet and temporarily disabling your firewall. If this doesn’t work, contact Blizzard.