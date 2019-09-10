How to fix WoW Classic Error 132

For frustrated WoW Classic fans experiencing Error 132, which causes the game to crash, Blizzard might have the answer.
Blizzard’s Customer Support acknowledged the error in a tweet today, offering some troubleshooting steps while investigating the issue.
What is Error 132?
The recent error plaguing WoW players is causing game crashes and making it difficult to launch the MMO.
“Error 132 is a generic error code that may be caused by out-of-date addons, corrupted files, incompatible drivers, or hardware issues,” according to Blizzard’s Customer Support site.
How can you fix Error 132?
Blizzard is investigating the issue on its end, hoping to patch out the error or come up with an easy solution. In the meantime, Blizzard’s Customer Support offers a few troubleshooting steps that may solve the issue.
- Update your drivers and operating system to resolve any compatibility issues.
- Reset your user interface to make sure your files and addons aren’t corrupted.
- Close all other applications to resolve software conflicts and free up resources.
- Update or temporarily uninstall any security programs, which may mistakenly identify the login module as a security threat.
- Overheating can cause performance issues, game crashes, and full computer lockups. Check for overheating components.
- If the problem persists, uninstall and reinstall the game.
What if the troubleshooting steps don’t work?
If none of these steps helped solve Error 132, players can visit Blizzard’s Technical Support Forums or contact the company directly. Otherwise, sit tight while the devs try to figure out a solution.