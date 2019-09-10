How to fix WoW Classic Error 132

For frustrated WoW Classic fans experiencing Error 132, which causes the game to crash, Blizzard might have the answer.

Blizzard’s Customer Support acknowledged the error in a tweet today, offering some troubleshooting steps while investigating the issue.

Blizzard CS – The Americas on Twitter Warcraft #WoWClassic] We’re looking into reports of Error #132 when attempting launch the game. While we investigate from our end, please try the troubleshooting steps offered on our support website: https://t.co/n4sy6IwoDq Thank you!

What is Error 132?

The recent error plaguing WoW players is causing game crashes and making it difficult to launch the MMO.

“Error 132 is a generic error code that may be caused by out-of-date addons, corrupted files, incompatible drivers, or hardware issues,” according to Blizzard’s Customer Support site.

How can you fix Error 132?

Blizzard is investigating the issue on its end, hoping to patch out the error or come up with an easy solution. In the meantime, Blizzard’s Customer Support offers a few troubleshooting steps that may solve the issue.

What if the troubleshooting steps don’t work?

If none of these steps helped solve Error 132, players can visit Blizzard’s Technical Support Forums or contact the company directly. Otherwise, sit tight while the devs try to figure out a solution.