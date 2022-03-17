How to enable live streaming on YouTube￼

YouTube is the premier platform for watching videos, but it’s also a place many content creators use to live stream.

While it doesn’t have the same level of viewership for live streaming that Twitch does, it is growing in prominence with the additions of numerous high-profile content creators in the past year.

If you’re looking to use the platform to start up a channel for streaming, it’s not quite as quick and simple as it is on Twitch. In order to stream, you will need to enable streaming on your channel through a verification process.

In order to verify your account by going to YouTube.com/verify. If your account is already verified, you will be told such upon reaching that page. If not, there are a few quick steps you’ll need to follow.

The verification process requires users to provide a phone number that can be associated with your account that can be texted or called. The text or call will then give you a six-digit verification code that you must submit on the webpage.

This will immediately open up numerous features on YouTube. You may have to wait a little while before you can start streaming, however. Once you’re verified and go to the YouTube homepage, click the video camera icon that has a + in the middle of it.

There you will have an option to “Go Live.” If you have never gone live before on YouTube, you will have to click to enable your stream, and it could take about a day before you can start streaming on your channel. After you’ve enabled the stream, though, you’ll be able to go live anytime.