Hololive VTuber Mori Calliope performs with vocalist duo Boogie Voxx for the final time

VTuber Mori Calliope held her 3D debut over the weekend. As part of the celebration, Hololive’s rapping reaper invited Ci the Jiangshi and Fra the Monster of Boogie Voxx to perform on the virtual stage with her. Since the duo is disbanding on March 6, it is likely the last time the three of them will perform together.

The three of them have collaborated on two official song releases. The trio released “Graveyard Shift” in November 2021 under Mori Calliope, which went on to be featured in her album UnAlive. “Crown” was published under Boogie Voxx in October 2021 under their album Shibou-Teki Kansuko.

Boogie Voxx announced that they were parting ways in March on Feb. 10, citing creative differences. While the news was well known to their Japanese audience, Calli planned her 3D debut to let them deliver the news to their English-speaking fans.

“Back in the day, we knew each other in the underground. Long time ago,” Calli shared in character. “The truth is, these two will be stopping their music activities this month. But it’s been an amazing ride… Please remember them.”

Typically, Hololive streamers will invite their fellow agency VTubers to perform at their 3D debut, often those who have been at the agency for longer referred to as “senpais.”

Calli instead opted to invite Boogie Voxx, under the premise that they had more seniority to her than just a “Hololive senpai.”

“They’re very happy to have a chance to perform with me on stage. Because we’ve always wanted to perform together on the same stage,” the shinigami VTuber said. “So now, before their musical activities together end, we get a chance to do that. And I think that’s really amazing.”

The trio performed both of their collaboration songs, starting with “Graveyard Shift” before closing things out with “Crown.” Calli couldn’t help but get a little emotional by the time Boogie Voxx left the stage.

“Man, those guys, they’ve really been there for me,” she said. “Ever since, back in the day, when I was nobody, they always cheered me on. So, a big ups to Boogie Voxx for being who they are, and may their journeys continue, and I hope that they still create wonderful things.”

Boogie Voxx first hit the scene on March 6, 2022, with a cover of the Vocaloid song “Roki”. The duo later went on to reach the top 15 in a remix contest for Calli’s “Excuse My Rudeness, But Could You Please RIP?” The duo has released three albums during their time together.