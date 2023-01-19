‘He’s cooked’: Hasan finds humor in Logan Paul’s ‘impossible’ position with Cryptozoo woes

Coffeezilla released a final response to Logan Paul following the influencer’s recent apology to investors of his Cryptozoo project that was outed for being a potential scam which lead to investors losing millions of dollars.

In the video, Coffee pointed out numerous instances where Paul’s attempts to apologize have fallen flat, but Hasan today made it clear he believes Paul is still only trying to save himself from potential lawsuits and criminal charges.

“Restitution, when you’ve very clearly done a wrong thing that perhaps might even have some legal consequences for you down the line, is always going to be impossible,” Hasan said. “He’s trying to get out of this with the least amount of scathing.”

In the middle of this Cryptozoo sage that has lasted about month, Hasan was quick to place blame on Paul. Comparing the Cryptozoo project to a heist in a movie, Hasan said Paul got a team together to pull off a job.

Hasan added it was ignorant of Paul to be surprised that members of his team were criminals when the venture they were embarking on was one that is largely performed by scammers and criminals.

“He doesn’t want to be hit with anything so he’s just doubling down the fact that it’s not a scam to begin with,” he said.

“It’s just not going to work for him. Because if he takes full accountability then he’s openly admitting to being a criminal. He’s so fucking cooked. It’s so funny. If he admits to his wrongdoing, he might even be liable, he might be legally liable. If he doesn’t, he might still be liable, but he’s also… going to lose more fans as a consequence.”