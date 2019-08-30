HasanAbi’s 7-day Twitch ban for saying “America deserved 9/11” ends today

After a controversial rant that led to a seven-day Twitch suspension, streamer and host of The Young Turks Network Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker is officially unbanned.

The streamer addressed his return in a tweet yesterday, claiming he’ll be back and “reformed.”

hasanabi on Twitter Less than 24 hours until i’m back on twitch and reformed. https://t.co/ayWwACnJQe

The streamer’s channel was unavailable over the last week. HasanAbi’s Twitch page returned today, however, showing his “Offline” screensaver.

HasanAbi’s Twitch ban was a result of contentious comments he made about Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who was defending America’s practice of maintaining military bases on foreign soil.

“This is so insane. America deserved 9/11, dude,” HasanAbi said. “Like we totally brought it upon ourselves dude… Look at the way that this dipshit is running his fucking mouth, justifying genocide right now.”

Crenshaw later responded to the streamer’s comments in an appearance on Fox News. “He doesn’t understand history, he doesn’t understand foreign policy, so he can’t actually make an argument to connect those two things,” the congressman said.

Crenshaw also criticized YouTube for allowing the “highly radical” Young Turks to have a show on the platform.

Despite admitting his use of “imprecise language,” HasanAbi maintains his belief that the U.S. supported terrorism before and after 9/11, as well as kept Saudia Arabia as an ally.

Fans eager for HasanAbi’s return can check his Twitch channel to see when his first post-ban stream will be.