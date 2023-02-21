Hasan sets record straight after ousted G2 CEO commends streamer for telling ‘truth’ about Andrew Tate

You really can edit a clip to make a streamer say just about anything.

Streamers spend so much of their time talking to viewers that it’s only a matter of time before they can be clipped and edited into sounding like they believe something that is against their core values.

Political commentator HasanAbi’s sarcastic delivery often puts him in awkward situations in which his statements can be twisted, but today, he found perhaps the most hilarious perversion of his opinions yet.

Former G2 CEO Carlos Rodriguez left his organization after his affiliation with the openly misogynistic online figure Andrew Tate stirred up controversy last fall, and in a post to social media today, he seemed to have found a clip of Hasan showing support for Tate.

the full context is a bit different i fear https://t.co/khyPjXvJ5T pic.twitter.com/WhyiZorQUS — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 21, 2023

In the seven-second clip, which is edited, Hasan seems to suggest that Andrew Tate’s detention in Romania is a human rights violation.

Hasan responded to the tweet, however, giving a little bit more context that showed that Hasan wasn’t trying to support Tate. Instead, Hasan was looking at recent photos of Tate and making fun of the fact that he is “follicly challenged.”

“I think it is a human rights violation, what they’re doing to Andrew Tate,” he said. “All things considered, the fact that they won’t let him shave his fucking head, I mean, dude, come on. I’m a disability advocate, as you guys know. I’m a disability activist, as you guys know, and one of the things that I consider a disability is the follicly challenged community.”

Hasan went on to note it is “vile” that Tate, who traditionally keeps his head shaven, is not allowed to keep his head clean-shaven while being detained. The sarcastic joke by Hasan is clearly meant as a way to poke fun at the fact that Tate, who embodies the concept of toxic masculinity, has issues with balding and doesn’t seem to be able to grow a full head of hair.