Hasan makes hilarious mistake while playing VALORANT, and we’ve all been there

The streamer will have a hard time living this one down.

Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker made an all too familiar mistake in a VALORANT lobby, yelling at his teammate to plant while he unwittingly had the spike himself.

Hasan is one of Twitch’s most prevalent creators with over 2.2 million followers, primarily gained from his reaction and political commentary style content. Though occasionally diversifying his content with gaming and IRL streams, Hasan still spends an overwhelming amount of broadcast time in the Just Chatting section.

While spending 75.8 percent of his broadcast time in Just Chatting, gaming content only makes up 24.2 percent.Grand Theft Auto V is his most played game.

Riot’s tactical FPS, VALORANT, however has seemingly captured the political commentator’s attention over the past days. Hasan has clearly taken to VALORANT; he even went as far as screenshotting his first ace and top frag lobby to post on Twitter. Not all memorable moments in gaming can be highlights though, with Hasan quickly learning on-stream that gameplay content can easily be just as embarrassing as it is exciting.

While on attacker side, Hasan was baffled why his teammate was not planting the spike in a two-versus-two situation. “Plant, dummy! Hey, plant!” Hasan hurled insults at his teammates until simply chanting the word ‘plant.’

As his teammate walked away, it dawned on Hasan he was the one failing the plant.

Though Hasan’s spike blunder may have cost his VALORANT team the round, they managed to avoid blowing their lead and ended up winning the game. Hasan even managed to finish the game with an impressive 24 kills and 340 average combat score, nothing to sneer at for a streamer who so rarely dives into video games.

Continuing to draw attention to his developing VALORANT skillset, it seems Hasan’s hilarious on stream fail has not deterred him from his new favorite game.