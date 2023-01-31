Hasan clarifies stance on MrBeast’s philanthropic YouTube video about curing blind people

Hasan recently caught some heat online for saying he was “filled with rage” while watching MrBeast’s latest YouTube video in which he helped pay to cure 1,000 people’s blindness. And after seeing that many people failed to understand where he was coming from, Hasan attempted to make himself clear yesterday evening.

MrBeast’s philanthropic video has drawn a surprising range of reactions, but Hasan was one of many who found it frustrating that we live in a world where many people can’t afford such a crucial, yet relatively simple, procedure.

“I’m not mad at MrBeast,” he said. “I’m mad at the system.”

Hasan’s only issue with MrBeast’s portrayal in the video was that he didn’t take time in the context of the video to point out the larger problematic nature of the U.S. healthcare system. But a later post on Twitter by MrBeast resolved a lot of Hasan’s frustration as the YouTuber promoted government intervention.

“I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing,” MrBeast said. “Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t ROI on taxes from people being able to work again.”

they make money in a way that even econ textbooks actually think is not alright. plenty of capitalist nations have decided that healthcare shouldn’t be paywalled. unfortunately the wealthiest nation on earth ain’t one of them. https://t.co/pAP0qIfLiK — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 30, 2023

Responding to the post, Hasan chimed in agreeing with Beast and noting that many scholars in economics have come to similar conclusions.

“They make money in a way that even econ textbooks actually think is not alright,” he said. “Plenty of capitalist nations have decided that healthcare shouldn’t be paywalled. Unfortunately the wealthiest nation on earth ain’t one of them.”

Talking about it on his stream, Hasan added that he doesn’t believe MrBeast is a bad person that is attempting to do “poverty porn propaganda.” Asserting that Beast is likely a fan of capitalism more generally, Hasan said that the content creator believes he is doing the right thing, despite the quibble with his initial delivery.

“He thinks this is probably an ethical way to both drive clicks, but then take all of those clicks back and fund this same problem that he is talking about to be as charitable as possible,” he said. “He is doing awareness in that regard.”