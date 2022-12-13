Hasan can’t stop talking about one thing from Myth’s ‘incredible’ performance at Chessboxing Championship

The entire streaming community has been talking about Ali “Myth” Kabbani and Cherdley’s match at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

YouTube star Ludwig’s Chessboxing event has been hitting record-breaking viewership thanks to its strange blend of high IQ chess strategy and physical knockouts. Fans have been loving seeing top content creators duke it out in the boxing ring.

One of the most entertaining matches so far was between Myth and Cherdley, who both didn’t know how to play chess and just wanted to fight. Myth has an athletic build but no background in boxing while Cherdley has a background in boxing, making it a very intense matchup.

Both of them seemed to not care about the chess game at all, waiting for the chance to start beating on each other.

After watching the exciting match, a lot of streamers had opinions about what they had witnessed, including take-heavy star Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker.

After watching the match on Twitch with his fans, HasanAbi noted Myth had an incredible performance. He said that a lot of other streamers had been training, some for five years, but Myth still outshined them.

He said: “Myth showcases the best technical boxing.”

It looked like Myth had the upper hand most of the time. But Cherdley was able to take a lot of blows, making it a challenge for Myth. This is what had HasanAbi noticed Myth’s techniques and stamina throughout.

Myth has had quite the transformation in 2022 leading up to the Chessboxing event. He has put on muscle over the past few months, training to take on Cherdley.

HasanAbi seemed impressed by Myth’s dedication to his physical fitness on top of continuing to grow his Twitch career.

Hope you’re ready bitch @BoyBoy_Official



Buy tickets now to see me fight Dec 11th : https://t.co/1dod1C9deZ pic.twitter.com/SXrJyOCqv9 — Myth (@Myth_) November 23, 2022

We are 3 days away from fight night. Just wanna say thanks to @LudwigAhgren for this opportunity, training and studying chess this intensely has been such an incredible journey. 3 months ago I couldn’t go a punch, now I feel ready to eat Cherdleys face off. Lets put on a show. 🥳 — Myth (@Myth_) December 8, 2022

The fight was definitely an exciting back-and-forth but the chess aspect seemed to be more of a distraction from what Myth and Cherdley wanted to do. The announcers even commented the two should go on an event that was more focused on the fighting aspect.