Greekgodx leaves TSM after 2 years

British variety streamer Greekgodx has parted ways with the North American organization TSM.

The 29-year-old had been streaming on Twitch under the TSM banner since 2020 after his numbers grew immensely in 2019.

“[It] was a fun time with TSM but I am no longer with them, thanks for everything and good luck,” Greekgodx said on Twitter. “Moving on it is just going to be me and the ggx gang with much more fun and content in the future. All I want to do is make people’s day a little better and have a good time doing it.”

Moving on its just going to be me and the ggx gang with much more fun and content in the future all i want to do is make peoples day a little better and have a good time doing it. pic.twitter.com/MT0bgFcYEu — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) April 18, 2022

Greekgodx leaves TSM with nearly 1.5 million followers accrued on Twitch and is in the top 200 of the overall follower rank, according to Twitch’s statistics website SullyGnome. Over the past three months, he did plenty of Just Chatting streams, followed by Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Escape from Tarkov, and Fortnite.

At the moment, it seems like Greekgodx will remain an independent content creator moving forward. One of his fans toyed with the idea of the streamer joining One True King (OTK), a gaming organization focused on content creation that was assembled by names such as Asmongold and Mizkif in 2020. But Greekgodx quickly dismissed that idea by saying he’s “not desperate.”

Greekgodx is currently streaming for the first time since he departed TSM. He’s playing Rust for over 6,500 viewers at the moment.