Google Adsense Payment Cancelation changes were added back in March but YouTubers are only finding out about them now

Earlier this morning, YouTubers across the globe were hit with a worrying email from google informing them that their AdSense accounts, the accounts that effectively pay content creators every month for their videos, were being canceled—but it wasn’t what it seemed.

While this might have come as a shock to people, Google did in fact alert content creators of changes to its Adsense program as early as February this year. Google announced plans to separate YouTube earnings from its Adsense program, and for the past six months since March/April, fans have actually been using this new system without even noticing the changes.

So, why exactly are people only now getting emails informing them that “a payments account was canceled” in Google Adsense, causing them to be concerned? Well, it’s quite simple.

Google automatically cancels Adsense accounts after six months of being inactive. As the changes to a YouTube-specific Adsense account happened six months ago, the old accounts people were using at the time have begun to close up while the new separate YouTube account continues on.

Because a lot of people were unaware of these changes in the first place, this has led to mass hysterics with people online worrying about their content creator futures. But as we have already specified before, there is nothing you need to do or worry about as these changes have actually been a part of your accounts for some time now and will continue to be so.