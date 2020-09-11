Golden Guardians partners with charity platform Softgiving

San Francisco-based Golden Guardians, an affiliate team of the Golden State Warriors, has teamed up with charity platform Softgiving, the organization announced today.

To begin the partnership, the team will host a charity stream tomorrow, Sept. 12, for Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles. “We know gaming brings communities together and we can’t think of a better reason to unite with the Golden Guardians than to help ensure Make-A-Wish brings their impactful experiences to these deserving kids,” said Matt Pfaltzgraf, founder and CEO of Softgiving.

As part of the partnership, Golden Guardians will host multiple charity stream events and raise money for several charities during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and National Video Games Week.

Softgiving provides tools for influencers to organize fundraisings across all social platforms while maximizing their donations. The company has also worked with other esports teams, such as Misfits Gaming Group and Method.

The partnership will also include additional sales and marketing elements, including social media and Twitch branding. “As we expand our charitable efforts this year and beyond, having a trusted partner in Softgiving to connect our fans to charitable opportunities will significantly increase our potential impact,” said Hunter Leigh, head of GSW Esports.